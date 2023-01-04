Vítor Pereira confused more than he explained about his move to Flamengo – 01/04/2023

The press conference given by Vítor Pereira this Tuesday (3) was in the Chacrinha style. The Old Warrior said: “I came to confuse and not to explain”. That’s what VP did when talking about leaving Corinthians and going to Flamengo.

The Portuguese did not explain what changed in the family problem that the coach and his relatives face so that he gave up returning to Portugal and accepted to train Fla. Instead, the coach stated that the professional proposal presented by the red-black made him agree to work in Gávea.

However, at the end of last year, he had said that he just did not continue the project at Corinthians because of the family problem. Confusing, isn’t it?

In November, Pereira told ESPN that “I really wanted to continue this project (with the São Paulo team), but there’s no chance. I’m not going to any club, I’m not going anywhere. I’m going home. I have to help stabilize a little the disease process of my mother-in-law, who is living in my house. That’s why I have to go back there”, he told ESPN.

Now, upon arrival at Flamengo, the coach stated that: “the approach came up in the conversation we had and I kept thinking, because the professional proposal is of a great dimension. Flamengo has a year ahead of great challenges. A quality team to fight for the titles and from the professional point of view there is no coach in the world who does not think of such a proposal. I kept thinking knowing that I had a problem at home to solve”. The technician also stated that: “my family understood, after the conversations, that we could deal with the health situation we have at home.”

Last year, VP had posted on Instagram that he did not follow Corinthians “solely for family reasons that it was not possible to solve”.

Upon landing at Flamengo, however, he did not say whether the Gávea club presented any solution so that he could stay in Brazil without compromising the attention he needs to give to the family due to his mother-in-law’s health problem.

As VP praised the professional proposal made by his new club, the question remains: if Corinthians had offered a project that provided more chances of winning titles, would he have stayed at Alvinegro, despite the health problem faced by his mother-in-law? Wasn’t the question, then, just familiar? Was it also related to the work project?

Flamengo did not contribute to the issue being clarified, as new questions on the subject were vetoed. Thus, unless we have revealing developments, the story of Vítor Pereira at Corinthians has its last chapter composed of questions without objective answers.