Vivienne Westwood’s death shakes the fashion world. Remember celebrity looks created by a stylist! :

1/17 Vivienne Westwood’s death leaves a legacy in fashion: record the designer’s looks used by celebrities!

2/17 Vivienne Westwood was a fashion activist and always brought protests to her shows.

3/17 Vivienne Westwood died aged 81: fashion designer made a mark for her rebellious personality in fashion

4/17 Vivienne Westwood dressed different celebrities throughout her career: check out some below!

5/17 Elle Fanning’s Cannes 2019 dress is by Vivienne Westwood

6/17 Gwendoline Christie wore a Vivienne Westwood dress to the 2017 Golden Globes

7/17 Dua Lipa’s BRIT 2021 look was Vivienne Westwood

8/17 Doja Cat chose the stylist at the 2021 VMAs in this look with a rocker footprint

9/17 Vivienne Westwood designed Carrie Bradshaw’s wedding dress in ‘Sex and the City’

10/17 Zendaya wore a white Vivienne Westwood dress to the 2015 Oscars

11/17 At the 2022 Grammys, Olivia Rodrigo chose a long black Vivienne Westwood

12/17 Dua Lipa’s white look at the 2022 Grammys was also by Vivienne Westwood

13/17 The green dress worn by Marina Ruy Barbosa at Cannes 2019

14/17 Helena Bonham Carter is another celebrity who loves Vivienne Westwood’s creations

15/17 Kim Kardashian wore a long white Vivienne Westwood at the MET Gala 2017

16/17 Elle Fanning’s dress at Cannes 2017 had a unicorn design and was created by Vivienne Westwood