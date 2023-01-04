Vivienne Westwood’s death shakes the fashion world. Remember celebrity looks created by a stylist! :

Vivienne Westwood’s death leaves a legacy in fashion: record the designer’s looks used by celebrities!

Vivienne Westwood was a fashion activist and always brought protests to her shows.

Vivienne Westwood died aged 81: fashion designer made a mark for her rebellious personality in fashion

Vivienne Westwood dressed different celebrities throughout her career: check out some below!

Elle Fanning’s Cannes 2019 dress is by Vivienne Westwood

Gwendoline Christie wore a Vivienne Westwood dress to the 2017 Golden Globes

Dua Lipa’s BRIT 2021 look was Vivienne Westwood

Doja Cat chose the stylist at the 2021 VMAs in this look with a rocker footprint

Vivienne Westwood designed Carrie Bradshaw’s wedding dress in ‘Sex and the City’

Zendaya wore a white Vivienne Westwood dress to the 2015 Oscars

At the 2022 Grammys, Olivia Rodrigo chose a long black Vivienne Westwood

Dua Lipa’s white look at the 2022 Grammys was also by Vivienne Westwood

The green dress worn by Marina Ruy Barbosa at Cannes 2019

Helena Bonham Carter is another celebrity who loves Vivienne Westwood’s creations

Kim Kardashian wore a long white Vivienne Westwood at the MET Gala 2017

Elle Fanning’s dress at Cannes 2017 had a unicorn design and was created by Vivienne Westwood

Singer Harry Styles is another famous lover of Vivienne Westwood’s creations

