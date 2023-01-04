Walking Dead villain could make Oscar 2023 history; know why

Actor and playwright Colman Domingo, best known for playing Victor Strand on Fear the Walking Dead, is set to make history when the 2023 Oscar nominees are announced on Jan. 24. If the short New Moon (2022) is among the finalists, Colman and her husband, Raul Domingo, will become the first same-sex couple to be remembered by voters of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Colman and Raul Domingo share the script writing and production of the 11-minute film, which tells the story of the boy Jay Jay and his mother, Edie, while their dreams and desires are illuminated by the New Moon that shines in their backyard. house in Philadelphia. New Moon is on the list of pre-selected best animated short films, along with 14 other titles – in total, there were 81 productions entered in the category.

According to Variety, more than a dozen couples have already been nominated for an Oscar in the same year – the most recent case occurred in 2022, when Javier Bardem was remembered as best actor for Introducing the Ricardos (2021) and Penélope Cruz competed for best actress for Mothers Parallels (2021). But the list of pairs loved by the Academy is old: the first time occurred in the fifth edition of the ceremony. In 1932, actors Alfred Lunt (1892-1977) and Lynn Fontanne (1887-1983) won votes for the same film, the comedy Só Ela Sabe (1931) – neither of them took the statuette.

Colman Domingo is in a good moment of awards: last year, he won the Emmy for best guest actor in a drama series for his work in Euphoria. A theater star before migrating to TV, he was nominated for Tony and Olivier Awards for the musical The Scottsboro Boys and, more recently, was nominated for the SAG for best cast for the film The Supreme Voice of the Blues (2020), in which he starred with Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman (1976-2020).

This year, he has another project that could put him in the crosshairs of Academy voters; this time, in front of the cameras. Domingo will play the male lead in The Color Purple, a remake of the 1985 feature that will now have a musical version. The premiere is scheduled for December, but he and his scene partner, Fantasia, are already quoted for the Oscar 2024.