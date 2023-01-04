Walrus stops UK fireworks display after masturbating in public

Spokesperson for the Scarborough District Council explained that they took this decision in order not to cause suffering to the animal.

Playback/Youtube/SkyNewsAustralia

UK cancels end of year party in Scarborough town to protect walrus that showed up unexpectedly



The town of Scarborough in the UK, had to cancel the fireworks display at the New Year’s party for two unusual reasons: the appearance of a walrus in the region and the fact that the animal began to masturbate in public. Nicknamed Thor, the marine mammal arrived in the city on Friday, the 30th, and left on Sunday, the 1st. But, during the time it was in the region, it yielded good clicks, especially when the animal began to relieve itself sexually. Although it seems strange, it is very normal for wild species to behave like this. In an interview with BBC, wildlife experts declared that the animal was fine and that the fireworks were canceled so as not to cause the animal suffering. “We have taken the decision to cancel the New Year’s Eve fireworks display on the advice of British Divers Marine Life Rescue, in light of the arrival of the walrus Thor in port. There are concerns that the display could cause distress to the mammal,” a spokesperson for Scarborough District Council told the newspaper. “The Guardian”. The illustrious visit of the mammal brought millions of people to visit the city’s port. “I think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing, for the first time in Scarborough,” said Stuart Ford, who runs the Sealife Safari boating agency, in an interview with the local press.