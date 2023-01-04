War in Ukraine: the role of cell phones in the deaths of dozens of Russian soldiers

women with flowers

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

People gathered to pay tribute to fallen soldiers in Makiivka

Russia says a missile attack on Sunday (01/01) that killed at least 89 Russian soldiers hit the target because they were using their cell phones.

The use of banned phones allowed the enemy to locate their target, officials said.

Ukraine says 400 soldiers were killed – and another 300 wounded – in the attack on a school for conscripts in Makiivka, in occupied Donetsk.

That was the highest death toll from an attack that Russia has acknowledged since the start of the war.

