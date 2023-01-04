War in Ukraine: the role of cell phones in the deaths of dozens of Russian soldiers

6 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, People gathered to pay tribute to fallen soldiers in Makiivka

Russia says a missile attack on Sunday (01/01) that killed at least 89 Russian soldiers hit the target because they were using their cell phones.

The use of banned phones allowed the enemy to locate their target, officials said.

Ukraine says 400 soldiers were killed – and another 300 wounded – in the attack on a school for conscripts in Makiivka, in occupied Donetsk.

That was the highest death toll from an attack that Russia has acknowledged since the start of the war.

Russia said that at 00:01 local time on New Year’s Day, six rockets were fired from a US-made Himars rocket system at a school. Two rockets were intercepted, according to the Russians.

The deputy commander of the regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Bachurin, is among the dead, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Wednesday (04/01).

A commission is investigating the circumstances of the incident, the statement said.

But, according to the Russian government, it would be “obvious” that the main cause of the attack was the presence and “mass use” of cell phones by soldiers within range of Ukrainian weapons, despite the fact that the use of cell phones was prohibited.

“This factor allowed the enemy to determine the location coordinates of military personnel for a missile strike.”

Military personnel found responsible in the investigation will be prosecuted, the statement added. Russia is taking steps to avoid similar episodes in the future.

In Wednesday’s note, Russia raised – to 89 – the previously reported number of Russian soldiers killed in the attack – 63. It is not possible to verify this data independently. It is extremely rare for Moscow to confirm casualties on the battlefield.

The school targeted by the attack was full of recruits. In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced the call-up of 300,000 men. The attack also destroyed ammunition being stored near the site.

Credit, Reuters photo caption, The building housing the recruits was virtually destroyed in the Ukrainian attack.

Some Russian analysts and politicians accused the military of incompetence, saying troops could not have been placed in such vulnerable places.

Pavel Gubarev, a former senior Russian official in Donetsk, called the decision to house large numbers of soldiers in one building “criminal negligence”.

“If no one is punished for this, it will only get worse,” he warned.

Moscow municipal parliament deputy speaker Andrei Medvedev said it was likely the soldiers were to blame for the incident, not the commander who made the decision to put so many people in one place.