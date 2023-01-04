WHAT HAPPENED TO JEREMY RENNER? Know the state of health and understand the controversy with SONNI PACHECO, the actor’s ex-wife

Well known by fans of superheroes, the actor Jeremy Renner integrates one of the most famous teams of heroes of all time, success in cinemas and comics. We are talking about Avengers.

In the Marvel saga, Jeremy gives life to the Archer hawk, one of the original big-screen Avengers. He is a great partner of Natasha Romanoff, the Black Widow, played by actress Scarlett Johansson. He made his first appearance in the saga in ‘Thor‘ (2011) and even got its own series, ‘hawkeye‘, in 2021.

WHAT HAPPENED TO JEREMY RENNER?

Recently, the actor was involved in a serious accident. He was hit by a snowplow vehicle, on January 1st, in Nevada (USA). A vehicle involved in the accident weighs 6,500 kg, a fact that left the actor in critical condition.

LATEST NEWS FROM ACTOR JEREMY RENNER

After the accident, jeremy he was hospitalized and only later, when he was stable, did he thank everyone for their support at that time. “Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too done right now to type. But I send you all love,” he wrote. Renner as a caption for a photo on your Instagram profile.

Jeremy’s sister, Kim Rennermade a statement this Wednesday (01/04), about the health status of the Gavião Arqueiro interpreter.

Anyone who knows Jeremy knows he’s a fighter and doesn’t play around. He is surpassing all expectations of progress Kim Renner

IS JEREMY RENNER MARRIED? WHO IS THE WIFE?

Jeremy Renner is not currently married, but his private life is marked by the public fight with his ex-wife, Sonni Pachecowith whom he has a daughter, available9 years old.

The two got married in secret in 2014, with the justification of avoid exposure. However, the marriage lasted only 11 months. According to TMZ, Sonni asked for the divorce by citing “irreconcilable differences with Jeremy”.

In addition to requesting the return of their documents, such as a passport and birth certificate, Sonni she also asked that the prenuptial agreement be annulled, that the couple’s car be with her and full custody of her daughter.

Jeremy Renner was married to Sonni Pacheco and is the father of Ava – Disclosure/Disney – Reproduction/Instagram



It was then that the case ended up in court. Sonni claimed that Jeremy Renner there is one gun collection, which would have put little Ava’s life at risk. The former model asked for the end of shared custody and requested that the actor visit Ava with monitoring and appointment by the authorities. However, the actor filed the same request.

Pacheco also claimed that Renner tried to kill her while drunk and high. The actor said that his ex-wife was “a liar with drug and mental health issues”

They fought again for the pension in 2020. Renner asked for a reduction in the amount paid, claiming that he was unable to pay the amount of US$ 30,000, since the crisis caused by the covid-19 canceled many jobs. In 2015, the two would have already fought for the pension during a trial, and the actor reportedly told his ex-wife to “get a job”.

