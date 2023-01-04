“What I was told was”; Nicola brings ‘warm’ about Palmeiras’ interest in signing Di María

Player has a contract with Juventus, from Italy until the end of July and can already sign a pre-contract with any club that is interested in his football

Champion of the 2022 World Cup with the Argentina national team, midfielder Ángel Di María has had his name linked to teams in Brazil at all times. Oscillating good and bad moments in Italy, the player was speculated in Botafogo and in the last hours the journalist Sandro Barboza brought the information that the medallion was also in Palmeiras’ sights.

It is worth remembering that Palmeiras is one of the few teams that have not yet signed in this transfer window. Verdão should only move in this window in two cases: an imminent sale of defensive midfielder Danilo or if there is a market opportunity whose player is better than the team has at the base. A little while ago, journalist Jorge Nicola brought information about Verdão’s alleged interest in Di María.

According to the journalist, the chance of Palmeiras bringing the star at that moment is 0. “Di María is 34 years old and is living his last moments at Juventus in Italy. The possibility of the Argentine remaining in the Italian team is quite small. As he is close to the end of his contract, he can already sign a new bond with another club, whether in Europe, Brazil or Argentina, where he has Rosário, a team that he has already said he would return to play one day”said the journalist who, before closing the matter, told what he collected from sources inside Palmeiras.

“What I was able to find out was that Di Maria’s name within Palmeiras was never commented on. Palmeiras has no intention of hiring Di María, not because they don’t believe in his ability, but because they think the player’s salary is far from the reality of what Palmeiras can afford. Di Maria is highly valued for everything he did in the World Cup title campaign, which will make proposals for the player both in Europe and South America. Palmeiras will not enter this parade. Didn’t talk, didn’t probe and has no interest in the Argentine.”he concluded.

Di Maria has a contract with Juventus, from Italy until June 2021 and his market value is € 10 million (about R$ 60 million at current quotations)