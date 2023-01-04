What position will Dilma have in Lula’s government? Know details

PT supporters defended that Dilma should be in an embassy – Photo: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Dilma will not participate in the Lula government;

Decision is the result of a consensus between her and the petista;

Interlocutors claim that Lula considers that no post is up to the former president.

Highlighted by President Lula (PT) during the electoral campaign and in recent speeches, former President Dilma Rousseff (PT) should not have a position in the new government. According to the PT’s interlocutors, there was a consensus between him and Dilma. The information is from Metrópoles.

The former president was the most applauded personality at Lula’s inauguration, on January 1, and at the ceremonies that made the new ministers official in office, a day later. After the president’s victory at the polls, PT supporters even advocated that Dilma be nominated for an embassy, ​​like the one in Portugal.

However, Lula’s allies claim that he considers that no position would be worthy of Dilma. Thus, the former president will not assume any post in the government.

Dilma gets emotional when stepping on the Plateau

At Lula’s inauguration ceremony, the PT member was moved to return to the Planalto Palace for the first time since she was impeached in August 2016.

“It was very strong. A lot of emotion. A historic moment”, he told columnist Bernardo Mello Franco, from the newspaper O Globo, although he refused to grant an interview. According to the journalist, Dilma was the personality most harassed by guests at her political godfather’s inauguration.

This Monday (2), to Folha de S. Paulo, the former president repeated that the moment is “strong” for her, but that “she feels very good”. At the time, she accompanied the inauguration of the chief minister of the Institutional Relations Secretariat, Alexandre Padilha.

On the day of the second round of the elections, on October 30, she had already shown herself to be hopeful with the return of the PT to the Presidency. At the time, she said: “I said we would get back together. For me, today is a day where I think the time has come for us to get back together.”