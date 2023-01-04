What to Expect from Cryptoassets in 2023

Bitcoin closed 2022 with a devaluation of 67%, falling from BRL 266 thousand, at the opening of the year, to approximately BRL 87 thousand at the end of the period. Despite this, cryptocurrency enthusiasts can take heart, as 2023 could bring some good news for the digital asset.

Thus, even with the price drops, bitcoin is increasingly understood as a “salvation” tool for those who live in emerging countries, that is, those with an inflationary economy. Want to better understand how bitcoin can grow in 2023? Come with us!

Bitcoin is more than price

There is no denying that the last few months have been cruel for users of bitcoin and other crypto assets: the value of cryptocurrencies plummeted, in a phenomenon motivated by macroeconomic factors and the various crises that affected the crypto market last year.

On the other hand, it is important to remember why bitcoin was created: to serve as a decentralized means of payments, allowing people and companies to transfer value without the need to use banks and financial institutions.

In this way, even if the value of the cryptocurrency in reais fluctuates drastically, the amount of bitcoin in the users’ wallet remains the same and the currency continues to function exactly as it should, enabling transfers between people around the world in a transparent and secure way.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, bitcoin moved more than BRL 2 billion in the last 30 days, according to data from January 3. The stablecoin USDT, in turn, moved BRL 2.7 billion, which symbolizes that crypto users remain active even after the declines.

Cryptocurrencies and emerging countries

Despite the fact that Brazil’s economic situation is not the best, there are countries with even more serious weaknesses in the financial system. Here, inflation was between 5% and 6% in 2022, while in Argentina, for example, the number was above 90% in the same period, according to data from CNN Brasil.

At the same time, most nations with greater adoption of bitcoin and other cryptos have a fragile economy, inefficient and with high rates of inflation and devaluation of the local currency. According to recent studies by Chainalysis, the populations that most use crypto assets are from Vietnam, Philippines, Ukraine and India.

The adoption of crypto assets in emerging countries is not a coincidence: in them, people prefer to use cryptos instead of the local currency, which tends to devalue against the dollar. For this reason, Pakistan, Brazil, Thailand, Russia, Nigeria, Morocco and Colombia also make the list of big crypto supporters.

Bitcoin won’t go down forever

Even if the recent performance of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies does not excite, it is important to understand that the bad phase will not last forever: at some point, the situation must improve for digital currencies, although it is difficult to pinpoint the specific moment when this will occur. .

As such, 2023 could be an interesting year for bitcoin growth in developing countries and for NFTs and decentralized finance in general. There are several projects with potential for growth in the crypto market, and nothing prevents them from flourishing in the coming months.

Furthermore, bitcoin has already been adopted by El Salvador and the Central African Republic as their official currency. When the price situation improves, it is possible that other nations will adopt cryptocurrency: Russia, for example, is considering trading with other nations via cryptos, according to Cointelegraph.

Do you want to delve into the world of crypto assets? Follow PagBank PagSeguro articles on UOL Economia!