What to watch on Star Plus: 10 hit series from the catalog

Available in Brazil and Latin America since August 2021, Star Plus consists of a streaming platform filled with innovative and established productions, belonging to the main studios and brands of the The Walt Disney Company.

O Star Plus catalog manages to stand out among fans of drama, suspense, action, horror, comedy and more. There, it is possible to find series with varied themes, in addition to plots that will certainly satisfy most viewers.

With that in mind, we have selected 10 highly successful series that can be watched at any time on streaming. Check it out below!

1. This Is Us

To begin with, we need to talk about the Pearson family, formed by Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and their three children: Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Kate (Chrissy Metz). Merging past and present, the drama series concluded after six seasons.

If you’re looking for what to watch on Star Plus, you can’t miss this production full of emotional conflicts, which highlight the complexity of family relationships.

2. The Walking Dead

Another highly successful series that also concluded in 2022 is The Walking Dead. The plot revolves around survivors of a zombie apocalypse, where one of the protagonists is former police officer Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), who discovers the new condition of his life in an unusual way.

Eager to protect his son Carl (Chandler Riggs) and his wife Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies), this man does things he never thought he was capable of. Gradually, Rick also becomes the leader of a group of survivors, who want to kill zombies and look for supplies.

3. American Horror Story

Spanning eleven seasons, Ryan Murphy’s terrifying series tells a different story each season, bringing bizarre characters and controversial figures into the spotlight.

Each season also receives a subtitle: from Murder House, through Freak Show to Double Feature and NYC, with countless scary narratives capable of surprising the public.

4. The Simpsons

One of the most successful animations on American television has become a worldwide sensation by treating controversial subjects in a fun way. The Simpson family, formed by Margie, Homer, Lisa, Bart and Maggie, conquered and still conquers the public throughout 34 seasons

With good humor and lots of satire, the series is still running and all of its episodes are available in the Star Plus catalogue.

5. Godfather of Harlem

One of the highlights of closed television in the United States is the series starring Oscar Forest Whitaker, who plays Bumpy Johnson, an infamous head of organized crime in New York.

The production focuses on the release of this figure from jail, after spending about ten years in prison. Back in Harlem, in Manhattan, he finds himself with the new condition of the place, which has come to be dominated by the Italian mafia. With that, Johnson decides to reconquer the region, eliminating opponents and making new enemies.

6. Me, the Boss and the Children

Shown in Brazil on open TV for many years, this sitcom became a great success in our country for its hilarious way of dealing with certain themes.

In the center of attention is the family of Michael Kyle (Damon Wayans), a very affectionate man who takes care of his children – Junior (George O. Gore II), Claire (Jazz Raycole) and Kady (Parker McKenna Posey) – in the best way. possible alongside Jay (Tisha Campbell-Martin), his wife.

7. How I Met Your Mother

Known worldwide as a fun romantic comedy, if you’re looking for what to watch on Star Plus to have a lot of laughs, a good choice is to check out the nine seasons of How I Met Your Mother. Initially, the plot revolves around Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor), who gathers his children to tell the story of how he met their mother, about 25 years ago.

From there, the audience follows the romantic misadventures of this character alongside his friends: Robin (Cobie Smulders), Barney (Neil Patrick Harris), Lily (Alyson Hannigan) and Marshall (Jason Segel).

8. Homeland

There are also breathtaking series present in the Star Plus catalogue. In Homeland, Claire Danes appears as Carrie Mathison, a CIA officer who, one day, is transferred to the institution’s Counter Terrorist Center after conducting an unauthorized operation in Iraq.

However, soon she becomes involved in a new risky mission, especially because of a possible prisoner of war. For this, Carrie enlists the help of Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin) to rescue Nicholas Brody (Nicholas Brody) and prevent a new attack.

9. The Office

Steve Carell plays Michael Scott, the manager of one of the branches of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. Believing himself to be a good boss for all his employees, Michael puts them in countless embarrassing situations.

However, that’s all that makes the series develop fun and funny moments. And in addition to Michael Scott, there are other iconic characters in this production, such as Dwight (Rainn Wilson), Jim (John Krasinski), Pam (Jenna Fischer) and Kelly (Mindy Kaling).

10. What We Do in the Shadows

To close the list, how about taking advantage of the Star Plus catalog to watch a non-sense comedy full of charming characters? Based on the film of the same name by filmmaker Taika Waititi, What We Do in the Shadows features a group of four vampires who share a dungeon on Staten Island, New York.

In a fake documentary format, the episodes show the daily lives of Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Lazlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin (Mark Proksch) who still live with Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), a human.

