What were the highest paid influencers in 2022?

With the arrival of modernity and the exponential advancement of the internet, we can say that the world of work has changed a lot. In fact, today, work no longer operates with the same logic. With the arrival of social networks, a wave of digital influencers began to gain prominence in the market and, consequently, a new dynamic was generated in which subjects began to be paid to be able to promote certain brands (influencers).

Currently, we can say that it is not news to anyone that social networks have significantly raised the level of how much a person can earn. In addition, among all the segments that exist in this niche market, beauty and fashion, in particular, are the most profitable for digital influencers. There are influencers who earn millions of dollars with posts on social networks promoting cosmetic brands.

In fact, we can say that for the second consecutive year, the British platform Cosmetify, responsible for cataloging and classifying the major brands in the beauty sector in the world. The brand takes this spotlight when we take into account all the social media reach and engagement, it presented the highest paid beauty industry influencers of last year, 2022.

In short, the entire estimate that the company made to find out which were the highest paid influencers in this niche, was done through the analysis of the Instagram, TikTok and Youtube accounts of each of the influencers. Through the analysis of this data, the company is able to estimate how much influencers may be able to receive partially in dollars on their social media through sponsored posts. Want to know which are the highest paid influencers in 2022 working with beauty products? Keep reading and check it out here! You will be impressed!

1. Safiya Nygaard (@Safiyany).

The influencer who addresses beauty and lifestyle content managed to make a lot of profit in the year 2022. In fact, the North American influencer is one of the biggest influencers on YouTube, having around 9.49 million followers on the platform.

Your show is called Bad Makeup Science. Earnings according to each platform by the influencer in the year 2022 were: YouTube: U$ 187,917; Instagram: $7,160; TikTok: $1,800. Total earnings were $196,877.

2. Huda Kattan (@hudabeauty.

Initially, it is important to highlight that the influencers started their career together with the creation of their beauty brand that bears their name. So, since forever, Huda started selling her products through her blog and, with the arrival of social networks, she migrated and started making content promoting her company.

Today, it has one of the biggest brands in the sector in the market and managed to be in the second position of the highest paid influencers of the year 2022. The estimated earnings per post on each social network of the influencer in the year 2022 were: YouTube: U$ 1,283; Instagram: $168,113; TikTok: $7,820. Total earnings were $177,216.

3. James Charles (@jamescharles).

It can be said that the great focus of the North American influencer is beauty. All content produced is aimed specifically at this niche. In their daily lives on social networks, the digital influencer usually shows their training routine, body care, makeup routine and styles.

Obviously, all of this always with a sense of humor worthy of brightening the day of everyone who follows their profiles on social networks. With regard to the influencer’s receipts, it is no wonder that he won the third position, since his earnings in the year 2022, according to each social network were: YouTube: U$ 34,417; Instagram: $75,654; TikTok: $35,200. Total earnings were $145,271

4. Bretman Rock (@bretmanrock).

The beginning of Bretman’s journey began in 2015 when he started his career producing makeup content. The influencer was born in the Philippines but is currently residing in Hawaii. Even though he is very successful with his makeup productions, currently, the influencer decided to diversify a little and also started to bet on the fashion business, placing himself as a fashionista. With regard to earnings obtained in the year 2022, these were: U$ 47,666; Instagram: $61,095; TikTok: $13,700. Total earnings were $122,460.

5.Nikita Dragun (@nikitadragun).

The influencer Nikita is a trans influencer who has worked for most of her career in the internet world producing makeup content. However, currently, she has begun to diversify her content much more, launching her own makeup brand, in addition to starting her singing career.

In this sense, occupying the fifth position on the list of highest paid influencers of 2022, last year, his earnings were: YouTube: U$ 57,075; Instagram: $29,830; TikTok: $12,600 per post. In total, taking all the earnings, I managed to acquire U$ 99,505.

6. Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni).

The Italian influencer has always invested heavily in content aimed at her looks, praising beauty and fashion. The content produced in general always tends to show her lifestyle, with two children and her husband Fedez, a rapper.

Individually, the influencer received for posts, an estimated value in each social media, an amount of: YouTube: U$ 1,701; Instagram: $91,746; TikTok: $5,370. However, the estimated value of the total earnings for posts on the three platforms, the value comes to $98,817.

7. Jeffree Star (@jeffeestar).

The content produced by the drag queen makeup artist is a tremendous success on social media, even more so when it comes to his own line of cosmetics. However, much of the media coverage is also based on its polemics that are part of the show as much as its daring and diverse looks.

The contents aim to break established standards in the fashion and beauty market. With regard to his earnings separately from each social media, these were: YouTube: $42,284; Instagram: $45,984; TikTok: $2,100. In total, occupying seventh place on the list, it raised in the year 2022 U$ 90,368.

8. Pony Makeup (@ponysmakeup).

The South Korean influencer began to gain popularity with her transformation tutorials, which were inspired by several celebrities from the pop world. As the South Korean culture is on the rise in the beauty market, it managed to snatch the eighth position with very high profits, namely: YouTube: U$ 56,231; Instagram: $26,833; TikTok: U$ 435. In total, it managed to add U$ 83,499 in the year 2022.

9. Mari Maria (@marimaria).

The Brazilian influencer has a legion of followers with her makeup and transformation content. In addition, she has her own makeup line. In total, he managed to profit US$ 75,608. Separately, for each platform, he received: YouTube: U$ 618; Instagram: $66,780; TikTok: $8,210.

Nikkie de Jager (@nikkietutorials).

The Dutch influencer declared in 2020 to be a trans woman and has a YouTube channel dedicated to creating makeup tutorials. The influencer received for each platform about: YouTube: U$ 13,341; Instagram: $54,146; TikTok: $5,560. In total, she accumulated U$73,047 in the year 2022. Finally, it is worth mentioning that all the values ​​quoted are estimates, and can vary both more and less.

