WhatsApp’s SECRET mode is giving users something to talk about; anyway, how to activate it?

WhatsApp has become the most popular messaging application among Brazilians. It is present in everything, from saying good morning to friends to contacting people for work and selling products and services. With so many contacts, groups and messages, sometimes an account in the application is not enough, which is why WhatsApp’s secret mode already exists.

The function has become a subject among users of the social network who want to have two WhatsApps on the same cell phone, the possibility makes it possible to better separate the exchange of messages from personal life from those related to professional life. The method also serves to use the app secretly, with greater account secrecy.

And best of all, there are more than one way to do this, so users can choose the one that best meets their day-to-day needs. In any case, each account must be registered under a different number. Also, it’s important to note that one method may not work on all devices.

WhatsApp secret mode

As we mentioned earlier, there are different ways to use two WhatsApps on the same cell phone, one of them is through WhatsApp Business. The application has been specially developed for commercial use by companies and businesses. The registration process is similar to that of conventional WhatsApp, the difference is that information about the business will be requested.

WhatsApp Business Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.whatsapp.w4b&hl=pt_BR

WhatsApp Business iOS: https://apps.apple.com/br/app/whatsapp-business/id1386412985

Another option is to use the twin app function, which is available on some smartphone models. It may also appear with the nomenclatures of “Dual App”, “Twin Apps”, “Clone Apps” and “Dual Messenger”, depending on the cell phone used. The feature is present in some models from Xiaomi, Samsung, Oppo, Asus, Huawei, LG and other manufacturers.

It is worth remembering that the feature is only available for use on cell phones with the Android operating system, access will vary depending on the device, a tip is to search for the function in the settings.

Step by step

Here are the instructions for using WhatsApp Business:

Download the app on your cell phone; Agree to the terms of service; Select “Use another number”; Enter the phone number that will be used on the Business account; Complete the verification steps and customize the profile.

You can enter information such as the business address on the map, business description, opening hours, email address, Instagram profile and website. It is also possible to register automatic quick responses and follow the message flow statistics.

Now let’s see how to find and use the twin application function:

Go to your device settings and tap on “Apps” or “Advanced Features”; Select “Dual Apps” or “Dual Messenger”; Choose WhatsApp as an option; A message will appear asking if you want to install a copy of the messenger, tap install; Once the procedure is completed, look for the WhatsApp icon that has an orange mark; Open the app and register a new phone number in it.

That’s it, now you’ll have two WhatsApp on the same phone and with different accounts, just be careful not to confuse the app and send the wrong messages.

