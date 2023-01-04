‘When the Lights Go Out 2’? Director hints that sequel could still happen

In an interview with SlashFilmthe director David F. Sandberg (‘Annabelle 2: The Creation of Ma’) revealed that the horror sequel ‘When the Lights Go Out‘ (Lights Out) could still happen.

The continuation had been confirmed in 2016, but ended up being shelved after the director was hired to command ‘Shazam!‘.

“[A sequência] can still happen, despite Gabriel [Bateman] be getting older. I don’t know if it really matters because the story could take place years later. [do filme original]. There are currently no confirmed plans. [para um segundo filme]but we are talking about it.”

Previously, the filmmaker had declared that he was ready to return to the genre: “After directing two ‘Shazam’ films, I’m ready to direct a horror film. It would be amazing. I need to take a vacation [de super-heróis].”

The film only cost $4.9 million and raised more than $100 million worldwide.

starring Theresa Palmer (‘The Choice’) and Gabriel Bateman (‘Annabelle’), the story centers on a supernatural entity that attacks a family, but can only be seen when the lights go out.

The film is based on the award-winning short film by Swedish director David F. Sandbergwhich took the prize for Best Director in the horror film competition Who’s Therein 2013. With the success of the short, which is only 3 minutes long and left many people sleepless, the producer James Wan (‘Supernatural’, ‘Paranormal Activity’) invited Sandberg to produce a feature film based on his story.

