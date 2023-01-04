Where to watch Olhar Indiscreto, hot series with Débora Nascimento – 01/03/2023 – Ilustrada

Miranda is a woman who uses her talent as a hacker to satisfy a fetish: spying on the routine of Cléo, a luxury prostitute who lives in the apartment opposite, through the window. One day, Cléo herself asks the neighbor to take care of her dog, and Miranda embarks on a dangerous love triangle.

Full of sensual scenes, ‘Olhar Indiscreto’ stars Débora Nascimento and Emmanuelle Araújo, two actresses known for their work at Globo.

Netflix, 18 years old

The Dark House

In this acclaimed psychological thriller, British actress Rebecca Hall plays a widow who discovers that her architect husband has been building a strange house before committing suicide.

Star+, 16 years old

Coffee with the Aroma of Mines

Produced by Record Minas’ journalism team, this special tells the story of coffee and highlights the role of Minas Gerais in Brazilian coffee growing.

playplus, free

Brasil Ski Club

In the new season of the program dedicated to snow skiing, presenter João Goes visits stations in Chile and Argentina and the artificial slope of São Roque, in the interior of São Paulo.

Travel Box Brazil, 6pm, free

SP2

Celebrating its 40th anniversary, the television newscast starts showing reports on what has changed in this period in areas such as housing, popular economy, women’s demands and mobility.

Globo, 7:10 pm, free

Sounds of the Refuge

The series about foreign musicians who took refuge in Brazil highlights the Cuban percussionist Pedro Bandera, leader of the band Batanga e Cia.

SescTV, 9 pm, free

bicycle thieves

In post-World War II Rome, a man has his bicycle stolen shortly after rescuing it from a pawn shop. Vittorio De Sica’s classic is also available on Amazon Prime Video and Belas Artes à la Carte platforms.

Telecine Cult, 22h, 10 years