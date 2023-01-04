Whether you like Star Wars or not, Yoda’s cave exists and leaves us mesmerized – Mundo

Yoda’s cave, whose real name is Hjörleifshöfði, is located on the south coast of Iceland, the most visited and touristic area in the land of fire and ice. It is a unique geological formation in the region and as it is close to the most popular attractions, from the black sand Reynisfjara beach to the Katla volcano, it has also become an obligatory stop on a trip to Iceland.

Yoda’s cave can be visited at any time of the year, but be aware that during the summer it is excellent for walking, offering panoramic views of the surrounding lava fields and the black sands of Myrdalssandur.

Located on the mountain from which it received its original name, Hjorleifshofdi, this cave is 221 meters above sea level and stands out for its plains of black sand, facing the sea. This scenario offers visitors a set of contrasting landscapes, from the black sand to the green vegetation.

The entrance to the cave is the reason why the cave has gained immense popularity, as it resembles the silhouette of the fictional character Yoda, from the Star Wars saga, hence its name.

see some pictures

  Image: Modes Rodríguez/Flickr

    Image: Modes Rodríguez/Flickr

    ” data-title=”1. Yoda’s cave is on the south coast of Iceland – Whether you like Star Wars or not, Yoda’s cave exists and leaves us mesmerized – SAPO Viagens”>Image: Modes Rodríguez/Flickr

  Image: Laurent Deschodt/Wikimedia Commons

    Image: Laurent Deschodt/Wikimedia Commons

    ” data-title=”2. Yoda’s cave is on the south coast of Iceland – Whether you like Star Wars or not, Yoda’s cave exists and leaves us mesmerized – SAPO Viagens”>Image: Laurent Deschodt/Wikimedia Commons

  Image: jean françois bonachera/Flickr

    Image: jean françois bonachera/Flickr

    ” data-title=”3. Yoda’s cave is on the south coast of Iceland – Whether you like Star Wars or not, Yoda’s cave exists and leaves us mesmerized – SAPO Viagens”>Image: jean françois bonachera/Flickr

  Image: Hansueli Krapf/Wikimedia Commons

    Image: Hansueli Krapf/Wikimedia Commons

    ” data-title=”4. Yoda’s cave is on the south coast of Iceland – Whether you like Star Wars or not, Yoda’s cave exists and leaves us mesmerized – SAPO Viagens”>Image: Hansueli Krapf/Wikimedia Commons

  Image: Bibhash (Knapsnack.life) Banerjee/Unsplash

    Image: Bibhash (Knapsnack.life) Banerjee/Unsplash

    ” data-title=”5. Yoda’s cave is on the south coast of Iceland – Whether you like Star Wars or not, Yoda’s cave exists and leaves us mesmerized – SAPO Viagens”>Image: Bibhash (Knapsnack.life) Banerjee/Unsplash

  Image: Jon Ragnarsson/Flickr

    Image: Jon Ragnarsson/Flickr

    ” data-title=”6. Yoda’s cave is on the south coast of Iceland – Whether you like Star Wars or not, Yoda’s cave exists and leaves us mesmerized – SAPO Viagens”>Image: Jon Ragnarsson/Flickr

  Image: jean françois bonachera/Flickr

    Image: jean françois bonachera/Flickr

    ” data-title=”7. Yoda’s cave is on the south coast of Iceland – Whether you like Star Wars or not, Yoda’s cave exists and leaves us mesmerized – SAPO Viagens”>Image: jean françois bonachera/Flickr

  Image: J Carfi/Pexels

    Image: J Carfi/Pexels

    ” data-title=”8. Yoda’s cave is on the south coast of Iceland – Whether you like Star Wars or not, Yoda’s cave exists and leaves us mesmerized – SAPO Viagens”>Image: J Carfi/Pexels

  Image: Eric Kilby/Flickr

    Image: Eric Kilby/Flickr

    ” data-title=”9. Yoda’s cave is on the south coast of Iceland – Whether you like Star Wars or not, Yoda’s cave exists and leaves us mesmerized – SAPO Viagens”>Image: Eric Kilby/Flickr

  Image: Francesco Ungaro/Pexels

    Image: Francesco Ungaro/Pexels

    ” data-title=”10. Yoda’s cave is on the south coast of Iceland – Whether you like Star Wars or not, Yoda’s cave exists and leaves us mesmerized – SAPO Viagens”>Image: Francesco Ungaro/Pexels

  Image: Helgi Thorsteinsson/Wikimedia Commons

    Image: Helgi Thorsteinsson/Wikimedia Commons

    ” data-title=”11. Yoda’s cave is on the south coast of Iceland – Whether you like Star Wars or not, Yoda’s cave exists and leaves us mesmerized – SAPO Viagens”>Image: Helgi Thorsteinsson/Wikimedia Commons

  Image: Helgi Thorsteinsson/Wikimedia Commons

    Image: Helgi Thorsteinsson/Wikimedia Commons

    ” data-title=”12. Yoda’s cave is on the south coast of Iceland – Whether you like Star Wars or not, Yoda’s cave exists and leaves us mesmerized – SAPO Viagens”>Image: Helgi Thorsteinsson/Wikimedia Commons

Nearby you can also visit the town of Vík, the cemetery of Hjorleifur Hrodmarsson and the famous Reynisfjara beach.

But is it related to a movie?

Many of the tourists who visit this place are fans of the film franchise, created by George Lucas, and the entrance to the cave not only resembles the silhouette of the legendary green character, but also served as a recording location for one of the films.

The grotto appears in the film’s opening scene. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), being Jyn Erso’s (Felicity Jones) hideout on the planet Lah’mu.

