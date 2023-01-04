Which spends more? iPhone 14 Pro Max faces Galaxy S22 Ultra in battery test with Always On mode

The iPhone 14 Pro Max was launched in 2022 with some new features on its screen compared to the previous generation. In it we find the Dynamic Island and also the Always On mode, which works in a slightly different way than seen on Android phones with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Now we can see the difference in battery consumption in a test with the devices side by side.

The test was carried out by the PhoneBuff YouTube channel and in the first round the energy consumption was evaluated in three ways: Always On mode with the wallpaper shown, with text only and finally with the feature turned off. The cell phone was tested with iOS 16.2, without any iCloud account linked, airplane mode activated and brightness of 1000 Lux in the environment. The result shows that the iPhone with Always On mode with wallpaper consumed 20% of the battery after 24 hours, while the cell phone configured only to show the clock consumed 16% and the one with the screen completely off remained at 100%.

Comparing now to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the iPhone configured to display only text in Always On mode consumed practically the same amount of battery as the Samsung cell phone after 24 hours with both staying at 84%.

However, the channel points out that iOS’s Always On mode tends to consume more battery, as the Galaxy S22 Ultra consumed 5% of charge in standby mode in another test, but this difference did not impact the result of the test performed with Always mode On. Finally, we can conclude that the Always On mode of the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a certain impact on battery life, but considering that iOS turns off the device’s screen if it is far from an Apple Watch, turned with the screen down or inside your pocket, battery consumption should be reduced and not impact daily use.

