While Mbappé went to the US and didn’t honor Messi, what Neymar did when he saw Leo

Hakimi and Mbappe in the NBA

January 04, 2023 · 1:45 pm

After a few weeks off, Lionel Messi is back to Paris Saint-Germain. champion of world Cup of Qatar with the Argentine national team, the star of the tournament finally returned to the French capital, where he returned to the club to applause, and also receiving the caress of Neymar, your best friend on and off the pitch. From Argentina, the number 30 still manifested himself publicly after the death of Skinpaying condolences to the family of the King of Football through social networks.

Without the Argentine, there were two games played in 2023: a 2-1 victory over strasbourg and another loss to Lenswhere the team did not have the Brazilian or Kylian Mbappethe top scorer in the World Cup with 8 goals and runner-up with selection of france. On his social networks, the number 10 of the Brazilian Team spoke about his friend’s return to the club.

Messi in first training session at PSG after the Cup

Speaking of the top scorer in the Cup, he was released by PSG and went to the United States to rest, watching a game of the NBA next to the side Achraf Hakimi, your teammate. Regarding the Argentine’s return to the club, Mbappé did not manifest himself and much less posted anything on social media.

Post-World Cup taunts

During the celebration of the third championship, on top of the bus that transported the Argentine delegation through the streets of Buenos Aires, the goalkeeper Emiliano Martinezfrom the albiceleste, carried a toy baby, with the face of Mbappé, who was very “mocked” by the Argentines for having given interviews belittling South American football and praising the Europeans.