Why Canada banned foreigners from buying homes in the country

  • Nadine Yousif
  • BBC News, Toronto

Canada’s biggest cities, Toronto and Vancouver, frequently appear as the world’s most expensive cities to live in.

A ban on the purchase of real estate by foreigners in the country came into force in Canada. The two-year ban is aimed at easing one of the world’s most inaccessible property markets.

As of Sunday, January 1, people who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents will be affected by the measure. A fine of C$10,000 (about R$40,000) is foreseen for those who violate it.

In late December, 11 days before the ban took effect, the Canadian government announced some exceptions to the ban, including international students who have been in the country for at least five years, asylum seekers and people on temporary work permits.

For critics of the ban, the effect of it on the Canadian real estate market is still uncertain.

