Why Canada banned foreigners from buying homes in the country

Nadine Yousif

BBC News, Toronto

3 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Canada’s biggest cities, Toronto and Vancouver, frequently appear as the world’s most expensive cities to live in.

A ban on the purchase of real estate by foreigners in the country came into force in Canada. The two-year ban is aimed at easing one of the world’s most inaccessible property markets.

As of Sunday, January 1, people who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents will be affected by the measure. A fine of C$10,000 (about R$40,000) is foreseen for those who violate it.

In late December, 11 days before the ban took effect, the Canadian government announced some exceptions to the ban, including international students who have been in the country for at least five years, asylum seekers and people on temporary work permits.

For critics of the ban, the effect of it on the Canadian real estate market is still uncertain.

As of last summer in the country, in mid-2022, the median home price in Canada has been C$777,200 (R$3.1 million) — more than 11 times the median annual household income after taxes.

Non-Canadian residents make up less than 6% of homeowners in Ontario and British Columbia — provinces where housing prices are the highest in the country.

In a statement, Housing Minister Ahmed Hussen said the ban was aimed at discouraging buyers from viewing homes as commodities. — rather than a place to live and raise a family.

“With this legislation, we are taking action to ensure that housing is owned by Canadians, for the benefit of everyone who lives in this country,” said Hussen.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Property prices in Canada have risen by far more than household income in recent years

Although home prices in Canada have fallen slightly in 2022, they remain much higher than they were a decade ago: they rose 48% last year compared to 2013, when the median home price was C$522,951.

Meanwhile, Canadians’ median household income has lagged far behind housing prices. The latest data indicate that median household income grew by 9.8% from 2015 to 2020.

These numbers place Canada’s housing market as one of the most inaccessible in the world, above New Zealand, the US and the UK, according to an index calculated by the Statista platform that relates housing prices and income (Brazil is not listed in the index).

The median home price in two of Canada’s largest cities, Toronto and Vancouver, has passed the C$1 million mark, which frequently places them on lists of the world’s most expensive cities to live in.

New Zealand passed legislation similar to Canada’s in 2018 banning foreign homebuyers. However, inflation-adjusted house prices have continued to rise since the ban took effect.