Why is it hard to be alone with your own thoughts?

Our minds can conjure up dreams amazing memories, fond memories and prolonged daydreams. And studies show that this kind of thought, when pleasurable, is good for us.

“If we’re not the only species, we’re one of the few that have this kind of extended internal train of thought, not just about things that have happened or things that might happen, but also about things that will never happen or that could have happened,” he said. Erin Westgate, a social psychologist at the University of Florida, while The Washington Post.

But “just thinking” seems difficult and many struggle to be alone with the person they are with the most: themselves. When asked to pass a alone time thinkingmost think so challenging and not so satisfyingstudies show.

Even Henry David Thoreau, famous for contemplating his thoughts alone on Walden Pond, a famous US pond, “spent a suspiciously large amount of his ‘solitary’ retreat in the city visiting his neighbors,” noted Erin Westgate and her colleagues at a study last year.

When it comes to evaluating how pleasant it is to think for pleasure, experience tends to fall flat. The equivalent of brushing your teeth, said Erin Westgate. “It’s not torture, but it’s not the best thing in the world.”

Studies show that people have a consistent preference for doing rather than thinkingeven if the alternative activity is something that seems unattractive, like doing a review or even getting electric shocks.

However, as with other challenging cognitive tasks, spending time alone with our thoughts can be positive for us. AND we might as well learn to be better at it.

“Just thinking” seems difficult and many struggle to be alone with the person they are with the most: themselves. Photograph: Petig/Pixabay.com

Loneliness is not inherently good or bad, but “just one of the many normal experiences we have in our lives,” said Thuy-vy Nguyen, a social psychologist who researches loneliness at the University of Durham in the UK.

Nguyen and his colleagues, however, found that spending time alone for just 15 minutes has calming effects on our mood. Participants experienced a reduction in arousal and high-energy emotions, both positive and negative, such as anxiety, anger and excitement. They felt calmer and more at ease.

“I believe the main benefit of solitude is to decrease arousal and allow us opportunities for rest and relaxation,” Nguyen said.

Being able to think for pleasure can help us tolerate uncomfortable situations, said Erin Westgate. Research has found that people who can spend more time alone with their thoughts are better at keeping their hands in cold water longer, for example, suggesting that the practice may increase pain tolerance.

Continues after advertising

More importantly, thinking for pleasure can be more meaningful than what we normally do during our downtime.

In one study, Erin Westgate and her colleagues asked more than 170 students to either think for pleasure during downtime or carry on with their day as usual. Those students who were asked to think for pleasure found it so enjoyable and more meaningful than the time normally spent, that. Like for many people, that time without focused thought ends up being “mindlessly scrolling your phone,” the researcher said.

When offered the choice and done with intention, time spent alone with our thoughts, while difficult, can increase our engagement with life and its meaning.

Contrary to what it may seem, enjoying our thoughts is a challenge in many parts of the world..

In a 2019 study, more than 2,500 participants from 11 countries from different cultural and economic backgrounds were assigned to do something or think for pleasure. There were some differences, but if someone was from Belgium, South Korea, Turkey or Costa Rica, on average, people liked to do something alone to think about.

These results can be disappointing – although humans have this unique ability to think for fun, we don’t seem to be very good at it.

Continues after advertising

But from another perspective, this is encouraging because it suggests that, “rather than being something we’re born with, this is a skill that any of us can learn and improve on,” said Erin Westgate. “Everyone gets better at it when we give some support to facilitate it,” added the researcher.

In a review of 36 scientific studies involving more than 10,000 participants, the researcher and her colleagues found that when we set a goal to enjoy our thoughts, we end up liking them. the key is make thoughts personally meaningful and easier to think about.

Think when it’s easy. We are more likely to engage in thinking for pleasure during downtime, such as when we are on the go or involved in self-care, such as bathing. These routine, automatic thoughts don’t require our attention or additional brain power.

As “meaningful beings,” we can reframe these moments of solitude as beneficial and normalize them as a way to self-regulate our experiences, Nguyen said.

Write down topics and keep them handy. Writing lists of topics to think about in advance can alleviate some of the cognitive load.

Erin Westgate’s research shows that “thinking aids,” such as on-screen notes or index cards, make thinking for pleasure easier and, as a result, more pleasurable. The researcher herself keeps a note on her phone about things to daydream about.

Continues after advertising

Make topics meaningful and enjoyable. In a 2021 study, the researcher and her colleagues instructed more than 250 undergraduate students to think “meaningful” thoughts or give them specific meaningful topics, such as the first kiss, the next vacation or the dream wedding day.

Participants who were given specific examples found their thinking period more enjoyable and meaningful than those who were asked to entertain their thoughts without any guidance.

Pleasant thoughts are not inherently meaningful, and meaningful thoughts are not inherently pleasant. Pre-selecting topics can help improve the experience of these thoughts, which can make it easier to be alone with your thoughts in the future.

“It can be ‘the’ tool in the toolkit to increase engagement and increase meaning, which is free,” said Erin Westgate.