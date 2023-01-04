Widow of Erasmo Carlos reports supernatural experience with television

Fernanda Passos, widow of Erasmo Carlos, reveals that she had a paranormal experience when the TV turned on by itself

Fernanda Passos (32), singer’s widow Erasmo Carlos, who passed away at the end of November, reported on his social networks that he had a supernatural experience with his beloved. A few months after her death, Fernanda said that the TV in her house suddenly turned on when a Globo narrator mentioned the singer’s name live.

“My love, remember when we moved, the TV turned on by itself every day? We called Gambá [técnico]he couldn’t figure it out, we got used to it and she stopped doing it”began the widow, on her official Instagram profile.

“During his entire hospital stay, and these days after his death, the TV never turned on, I even forgot it did. Well, today it happened. When I came to the living room, Pelé’s procession was passing by. I left it on and I stayed here on the office floor, in my favorite place in the house and next to you.”continued.

Then, sports commentator Cléber Machado spoke about Erasmo, citing the great losses of 2022. According to Fernanda, the pedagogue only watched because of this “push” she received from fate. “Cléber Machado spoke on your behalf. I don’t think it’s a sign, but a coincidence. You were so special to so many people. My pride. I need to fix the TV”completed Fernanda Passos.

Widow of Erasmo Carlos talks about the first New Year’s Eve without the singer: “It was just ours”

Fernanda reported during New Year’s Eve how her first New Year’s Eve was without her beloved. “Everything is going as we planned, except for you not being. Our new year was just ours. Me and you, you and me”, said. She cooked and spent the date at her home, facing the beach in Rio de Janeiro. “I made some tomatoes, rice with butter, there’s a starter and dessert. You would have loved it, my love”continued.

Fernanda even posted a text in honor of the artist. “The glamor of our New Year’s Eve was each other’s presence. There was love, food, toast and us. 2022 presented me with fear in many ways, and when it came close to ending, it presented me with panic, anguish, despair, humiliation, everything in the most visceral way… you stayed in 2022 and I would like to stay too… I would just like to find you and stay where you are. I felt pain in places I didn’t even know existed, unimaginable pain. I’ve been feeling it I’m going to enter 2023 without goals, without you, without me, without kisses, without us, aimlessly…”she wrote.