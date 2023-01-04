Will Apple reduce iPhone prices in Brazil?

With the launch of the new generations of the iPhone, rumors claimed that Apple would considerably increase the price of its devices, something not seen since the XS version. New information points out that the company can go against the rumors and apply an opposite measure: lowering the prices of the novelty that may be on the way: iPhone 15.

Can prices really go down?

According to an industry expert forum, iPhone 14 Plus sales aren’t even meeting the company’s worst sales expectations. apple. To prevent its cheaper smartphones from losing the attention of consumers who do not want or cannot pay the value of the Pro version, a new technology could reduce the value of the iPhone 15 and the 15 Plus version.

Due to its great proximity to 13, version 14 ended up not having as much output as expected by the company. In addition, the amount charged for the smartphone also scares consumers: BRL 8,599 for the iPhone 14 Plus. In order not to lose its sales power, Apple has been considering lowering the price of the next one.

After all, is the reduction of values ​​true or false?

The speculation is that the multinational will reduce the value of its smartphones in the next launch, both on the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus. Its predecessors are sold for US$ 799 and US$ 899, depending on the version purchased by the consumer. It is not yet known how much the reduction will be, but it is expected that there will be a decrease of at least one hundred dollars in the United States.

Even with the rumors about the cut in prices for the new cell phones, there is also speculation about a new model to be released.

The iPhone 15 Ultra will be the successor to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, being the most expensive smartphone in the company’s entire history. The price is expected to surpass the US$1,199 mark, approaching R$12,000 in Brazil.