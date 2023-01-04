“Will evaluate it”; Vitor Pereira asks Marcos Braz for time to define Flamengo’s reserve future

Player lost space in Fla and divides opinions on whether or not to stay in Gávea in the 2023 season

After a positive season, with Copa do Brasil titles, against Corinthians, and Libertadores of America, against Athletico Paranaense, Flamengo is preparing the project for the year 2023. With the comings and goings of the market, the fans pay attention to possible departures and reinforcements for the team from Rio de Janeiro, now commanded by Vítor Pereira.

After Gerson, Marcos Braz focuses his attention on the possible arrivals of AgustínRossi and Juan Quinteros. In addition to the South American duo, the director wants one more striker to play on the sides of the field. Fla will have until April to define who will arrive for the sector. In addition to this definition, Fla will define the future of Hugo Souza in the coming months.

Considered a “negotiable” player, the goalkeeper received surveys from European football at the end of 2022. However, the conversations were not converted into official proposals for the 23-year-old player who has a contract in force with Fla until December 2025

. Fla’s board is in a dilemma. Some want the athlete to stay while others believe that a change of scenery would be good for the archer.





The initial idea was to loan the athlete so that he could come back more mature in the future. However, Marcos Braz wants new coach Vítor Pereira to make the final decision. The player will undergo some tests to find out if he will continue with the Rubro-Negro squad or if he will go to another Brazilian club or abroad. The information is from the portal Torcedores.com