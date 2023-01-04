With Bitcoin aside, smaller cryptos soar this Wednesday and Solana already recovers 75% in 6 days

Not even Bitcoin’s 14th anniversary since it was effectively launched on January 3, 2009 has motivated investors to dip 0.5% in the last 24 hours.

Analysts continue to bet that the bottom of the market, although close, has not actually arrived yet. “I don’t believe we’ve hit rock bottom,” Bilal Little, president of DFD Partners, a distribution platform for asset managers, told CoinDesk.

“I still believe that there will probably be one or two more big issues in the headlines that will have some impact on the market. But when we hit somewhere in between, between $12,000 to $13,000 or more, we should have a nice flush in the system.”

Analysts are closely watching the cryptocurrency’s reaction to the release of the minutes of the last meeting of the Open Market Committee (FOMC, its acronym in English), the Copom of the American Central Bank. In the last meeting, on December 14th, the Fed raised the US economy’s basic interest rates by 50 basis points, reducing the pace of monetary tightening.

“Bitcoin could take a turn this afternoon after the release of the Fomc minutes, which may give us indications of a possible slowdown in the pace of interest rates in 2023”, evaluates Bitget brokerage analyst Fernando Pereira.

Second most valuable crypto, Ethereum (ETH) outperforms Bitcoin this morning and trades up 2.5% at $1,250. In addition, Binance Coin (BNB) is up 3.4% and Solana (SOL) is still in full recovery and pulls the altcoins up today with an advance of over 16%, close to seeking the level of US$ 14 after having reached less than US$ 8 six days ago – a recovery, therefore, around 75%.

The SOL token’s revival, which began with public support for the project from Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of rival Ethereum, accelerated when traders started speculating on a new meme cryptocurrency called “Bonk” that runs on the Solana network. From then on, investors interested in navigating the rise in the asset began to buy SOL to acquire the item.

Equity indexes ended their first trading day of 2023 lower, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 down 0.8% and 0.4%, amid lingering investor concerns over inflation and the looming prospect of a recession. This Wednesday, New York futures operate at a slight high.

The FTX case has gained a new chapter with Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the brokerage firm, pleading not guilty to eight charges in the United States, including electronic fraud and campaign finance violations. Judge Lewis Kaplan of the Southern District of New York has tentatively scheduled Bankman-Fried’s trial for October.

In addition, investors seem to have reacted to a report by brokerage Bernstein, which reminded the market that despite last year’s Bitcoin slump, it has risen about 60 times from the 2014 low and about five times from the 2014 low. bottom of 2018. ETH, the company said, is up 14 times from its 2018 lows, despite a 68% drop in 2022.

Analysts Gautam Chhugani and Manas Agrawal optimistically noted that “Cryptocurrencies are likely to be among the few industries that can keep up with the growth of cutting-edge technology, in a largely mature technology landscape. And that reach less than 5% of total Internet users with “significant space for application-led adoption”.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7 am:

Cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) $16,854 +0.50% Ethereum (ETH) $1,250 +2.50% Binance Coin (BNB) $255 +3.40% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.350171 +0.60% Dogecoin (DOGE) US$ 0.072246 +0.50%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest increases in the last 24 hours:

Cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Solana (SUN) $13.76 +16.40% Ethereum Classic (ETC) $18.00 +11.90% Lido DAO (LDO) $1.38 +11.40% Near Protocol (NEAR) $1.49 +10.10% FraxShare (FXS) $5.07 +9.90% $11.82 +6.90%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

Cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours OKB (OKB) $28.25 -5.10% OKC (OKT) $27.35 -5.00% Iota (MIOTA) US$ 0.178875 -2.00% Terra Classic (LUNC) US$ 0.00015765 -2.00% XDC Network (XDC) US$ 0.00015765 -1.80%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 15.80 +1.34% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 21.20 +1.24% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 19.03 +1.60% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 15.84 +3.80% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 11.73 +8.71% Hasdex Crypto Metaverse (META11) BRL 26.49 +1.53% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 5.49 +1.47% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 4.50 -0.66% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 2.57 -0.38% Crypto20 EMPCI (CRPT11) BRL 4.75 -1.24% I invest NFTSCI (NFTS11) BRL 16.05 -4.46% Invest BLOKCI (BLOK11) BRL 75.31 +14.29%

See the main news of the crypto market this Wednesday (4):

Solana continues to gain users, says project spokesperson

The downfall of crypto exchange FTX hasn’t stopped the Solana network from attracting users and developers, according to Austin Federa, head of strategy and communications at the Solana Foundation.

To CoinDesk, Federa said that the network has seen an increase in activity despite the FTX contagion.

“What you’ve seen is real staying power for users and developers to build on the network,” he said.

“You’re really not seeing any projects migrate from Solana that need the performance and power of the grid,” Federa said. “There are a lot of things you can only build in Solana, and those developers continue to build here.”

Fed warns US banks against cryptos

The US Federal Reserve and other regulators issued a warning to the banking system on Tuesday (3) against the banking system.

The message, however, does not mention any new policies aimed at digital assets.

“Given the significant risks highlighted by the recent failures of several major cryptocurrency companies, agencies continue to take a careful and cautious approach to current or proposed cryptocurrency-related activities and exposures at each banking organization,” the statement said.

Executive admits to stealing from SPACs to buy crypto

A former chief financial officer of several special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $5 million and losing nearly all of it trading meme and cryptocurrency stocks, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

American Cooper Morgenthau, 35, faces a possible prison sentence of around 6 to 7 and a half years. His sentencing is set for April 25.

One of the companies that suffered deviations was SPAC African Gold Acquisition Corp.

Authorities said that between June 2021 and August 2022, Morgenthau stole over $1.2 million from the company and concealed the theft by falsifying his account statements.

He spent or lost it all in securities trading.

To cover his losses, Morgenthau embezzled $4.7 million from investors in SPACs known as Strategic Metals Acquisition Corp, but he lost it all again, this time in cryptocurrencies.

Binance Won’t Crash, Says Bernstein

Binance is solvent, liquid and stable, which is evident in the exchange’s more than $55 billion in verifiable cold wallet addresses, Bernstein said in a report released Monday.

The crypto exchange could also “pass the withdrawal test,” as it did when $6 billion in customer funds were withdrawn on Dec. 13, the report said.

“Binance’s undisputed market leadership was no accident – ​​it has a long history of doing right by the customer,” the report added, noting that the exchange has honored commitments to customers in the wake of hacks and regulatory challenges.

The exchange now accounts for around 75% market share, a “virtual monopoly in global cryptocurrency trading”.

