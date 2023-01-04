With Marcos Frota as ambassador, Circo dos Sonhos presents “Alakazan A Fábrica Mágica”

Tati Bernardi Brazilian writer

There are those who doubt it, but I love everyone! Some I love to have around, others I love to avoid, others I love far away from me And there are those I would love to have never met.”

This Tuesday, the commissioners who will continue to have space in the new state administration, which began on January 1st, should begin to be called. Behind the scenes, comments are that there may be some surprises in the second echelon, as some names taken for granted for the return should no longer be part of the staff. This also applies to former occupants of positions at different levels. There’s calming!

In 2022, Helena and Miguel were the most chosen names by parents for their newborn children.

born in Brazil. The ranking, which has existed for 14 years, was based on data referring to 294,000 babies born in 2022 and registered on the Baby Center Brasil digital platform. According to the classification, Miguel has been in the first position for 12 years, while Helena, for five.

Among the boys, the list is completed, in descending order, by the names: Arthur, Gael, Théo, Heitor,

Ravi, Davi, Bernardo, Noah and Gabriel. Among girls, Alice is the second most chosen name, followed by Laura, Maria Alice, Sophia, Manuela, Maitê, Liz, Cecília and Isabella. One of the highlights mentioned is the growth of the name Rebeca, which rose 13 positions. Maria Alice, on the other hand, began to appear in the top 100 names.

“Masters of Kabbalah Teachings for an Enlightened Life” is the newest work by Professor Shmuel Lemle, by Matrix Editora. Lessons on how to deal with fears and insecurities, problem solving in relationships, forgiveness and empathy, as well as ways to access inner strength, are some of the precepts of the work.

“The book has inspiring stories of the great masters, interspersed with teachings that aim to raise the reader’s consciousness to a higher level, above individualism and egocentrism”, says the author. With work recognized throughout the country, Shmuel has already translated several books on the millennial practice into Portuguese and has thousands of views in articles and videos. In time: Kabbalah

it is the philosophy linked to Jewish mysticism.

State Government and Campo Grande City Hall start the year with something in common: changes in all

administrative positions. As is customary in exchanges from one administration to another at the state level, civil servants from the previous first step and from other minors were exonerated. In the municipal area, layoffs took place so that, in all sectors, everything starts from zero in terms of personnel. It is clear that, in both cases, some “barnabés” may return to form part of the existing cadres.

In his inaugural speech, Eduardo Riedel adopted a conciliatory tone, promising to have a democratic government willing to dialogue, including with the opposition, and announced an “institutional posture” related to the federal administration. After all, the team he took over is mostly made up of leftist parties. It remains to be seen whether this, shall we say, message of peace

you will find resonance there.

Who also waved the white flag, but for the mayor Adriane Lopes, was the reappointed president

of Campo Grande City Council, Carlos Augusto Borges. According to him, the Legislature will be independent, but will maintain harmony with the Executive, as the intention of the two Powers is the same: to deliver quality public services. To check.

Collaborated with Tatyane Gameiro