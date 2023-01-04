Woman pretends to be dead to avoid paying a debt of R $ 1,400

What would you do if you didn’t have money to pay a debt and despair hit? Would you ask for a longer term to settle? Would you take another loan to pay the amount? An Indonesian woman faked her own death to escape a 4.2 million rupees loan.

Liza Dewi Pramita’s daughter posted photos of her mother’s “corpse” on Facebook so that Maya Gunawan, the person to whom she owed the money, would stop making the payments, according to information from Indonesia Posts English and local newspaper Tribun Medan published on Monday- fair (2).

In the images, Liza appears with her eyes closed, her head covered by a white fabric and cotton in her nose.

The agreement between Maya and Liza was that the debt should be due on November 20, 2022, but Liza did not pay and the deadline was extended until December 6, but the debtor did not pay again. On December 11th, the news came that Liza “died” in a car accident.

Maya discovered the hoax after finding no news about Liza’s accident or death. Maya went to the woman’s house and confronted her daughter who told her the truth.

Since the truth was revealed, Liza has not been located, and if she is denounced for the false death, she can still be arrested and face a sentence of one year.