Xbox Series S suffers another price increase

According to new information provided by user RishiAlwani on social networks, Microsoft has made another change regarding the Xbox Series S in India, raising its price again.

Since the Microsoft console was launched in the country, it has already suffered a price increase twice, while the Xbox Series X has been three times. As per the details, the previous price of Xbox Series S was Rs.37,990, and now it has risen to Rs.39,990 or about US$483 in direct conversion.

As a comparison, the Xbox Series S is sold in the official Microsoft store for $ 239 in the USA, that is, in India the Xbox Series S costs practically twice as much. Bearing in mind that the Xbox Series X costs $499 in the US and $675 in India.

As previously mentioned, Microsoft has a small player base in India, as it is dominated there by Sony with the PlayStation, which is also sold for a very steep price.

Another factor that can be included in the price increase is the import and currency conversion fees, in addition, the Indian market is huge and apparently Microsoft has almost no profits in the country.

It is worth remembering that recently Phil Spencer suggested that the Xbox would have a price increase, and it seems that India was the first to be affected.