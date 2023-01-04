Zezé causes confusion and defends famous outlaw: “Let me live”

Video of the moment is circulating on social networks and has been dividing opinions among fans of singer Zezé

A show performed by Zeze Di Camargoon January 1st, in Miami, United States, has been causing controversy among the public.

For those who haven’t seen it, during the New Year’s Eve presentation, the artist spoke in favor of a famous person, who is on the run from Justice in Brazil and was in the audience.

This is the Bolsonarist blogger Allan dos Santos. Seeing that the influencer was watching the show, Zezé Di Camargo made a point of greeting and defending him.

“Allan, I’m going to say something here. You represent millions of Brazilians, especially me. I wish I had the greatness and courage you have. Let me live my life, go. Let us live our life! Let’s live our life!” she said.

The moment caused confusion among some fans, despite Zezé Di Camargo having made clear his support for Jair Bolsonaro in the last elections, won by Lula.

Learn more about Alan dos Santos

The blogger is accused of inciting turmoil and conflict against members of the Court. He also associated, without any evidence, the name of minister Alexandre de Moraes with the PCC. The famous is the target of investigations in Brazil, but is on the run in the United States, without responding.

