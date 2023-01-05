🚨 LESS HISTORICAL VALUE | Motorola Edge 30 Pro with the price on the floor

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is a top of the line cell phone from Motorola. It clashes with models from Samsung and Apple, for example. Its specs are powerful and the design is sleek and modern. It’s a complete smartphone. CT Offers found an unmissable promotion. In this Magalu opportunity, the model is at its lowest historical value.

About the Motorola Edge 30 Pro

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is currently one of the smartphones that occupies the most powerful model of the brand. It has powerful specs, which can even compete with famous competing models like the Galaxy S22 and iPhone 13.

It comes equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the most powerful and fastest currently manufactured by Qualcomm. The screen also does not disappoint: the device has a 6.7-inch panel, great news for those who enjoy larger cell phones to watch videos, play games or browse social networks with more comfort. The display still has a great refresh rate of 144 Hz, which means that any game or content will be displayed much more fluidly and without crashes.

In addition to all these settings that justify the Edge 30 Pro’s position as a top of the line, it also stands out for its powerful set of cameras. The main sensor and the ultrawide have 50 MP, in addition to a macro lens. The front camera of the cell phone has 60 MP, a powerful resolution for taking selfies or recording content for the internet with great quality. In addition, the device is capable of shooting in 4K.

