10 highest grossing of 2022: see which were the movies!

Let’s find out what were the top 10 box office of 2022? Last year saw the release of many highly anticipated films by moviegoers, such as Spider-Man: No Return Home and, of course, Avatar: The Path of Water.

But, after all, which were the ones that profited the most? Below, check out the films that sold the most tickets throughout the year.

10 – Moon Man (China) – US$ 460 million (approximately R$ 2 billion)

(Source: Mahua FunAge/Disclosure)Source: Mahua

As the 10th film on the highest-grossing list, we have the Chinese film Moon Man. Mixing comedy and science fiction, the feature is an adaptation of the webcomic of the same name created by South Korean illustrator Cho Seok.

9 – Water Gate Bridge (China) – US$ 626 million (approximately R$ 3 billion)

(Source: Bona Film/Disclosure)Source: Bona Film

This Chinese war movie was one of the biggest surprises at the box office and is the sequel to The Battle at Lake Changjin. The film was produced by Chen Kaige, Tsu Hark and Dante Lam.

8 – Thor: Love and Thunder – US$ 760 million (approximately R$ 4 billion)

(Source: Marvel/Disclosure)Source: Marvel

Although heavily criticized by fans and media alike, Thor: Love and Thunder, which marked Natalie Portman’s return to the MCU, is the first Marvel film to appear on the top-grossing list. The title brings a very comic side of Marvel and brought fans together in the cinema.

7 – Batman – US$ 770 million (approximately R$ 4 billion)

(Source: DC/Disclosure)Source: DC

Another film that would undoubtedly appear on the 2022 highest-grossing list was The Batman. That’s because the title brought the debut of actor Robert Pattinson as the bat-man. While the hero’s future at DC is yet to be defined, there’s no denying that it was one of the biggest hits of the year.

6 – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After – US$ 805 million (approximately R$ 4.2 billion)

(Source: Marvel/Disclosure)Source: Marvel

After the death of Chadwick Boseman, the sequel to Black Panther was highly anticipated by Marvel fans and did not disappoint at the box office. With about a month running in theaters, the film brought in one of the highest sales in the MCU.

5 – Minions 2: The Rise of Gru – US$ 939 million (approximately R$ 4.9 billion)

(Source: Universal/Disclosure)Source: Universal

Yes, the Despicable Me franchise and the charismatic Minions remains one of the public’s favorites! In 2022, the film that tells the origins of the not-so-villain-like Gru grossed $939 million and broke animation records.

4 – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – US$ 955 million (approximately R$ 5 billion)

(Source: Marvel/Disclosure)Source: Marvel

Bringing Marvel to the 2022 highest-grossing list for the 3rd time, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was also one of the most anticipated films of the year. After all, the film brought the long-awaited battle against the Scarlet Witch and gathered millions of fans in movie theaters around the world.

3 – Jurassic World: Domain – US$ 1 billion (approximately R$ 5.2 billion)

(Source: Universal/Disclosure)Source: Universal

The Jurassic World franchise has always been a favorite among moviegoers, and the Dominion sequel was no different. However, despite the great success at the box office, the film opened with only 29% approval from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and was highly resonated on social networks.

2 – Avatar: The Path of Water – US$ 1 billion (approximately R$ 5.2 billion)

(Source: 20th Century Studios/Disclosure)Source: 20th

Although many believed that the sequel to Avatar would break box office records, the film was ranked second on the 2022 highest-grossing list. year, which means the official number will be even higher.

1 – Top Gun: Maverick – US$ 1.4 billion (approximately R$ 7.3 billion)

(Source: Paramount/Disclosure)Source: Paramount

At the top of the list, we have Top Gun: Maverick. Box office champion in 2022, this was the first Tom Cruise film to surpass the $ 1 billion mark in sales and was also critically acclaimed, with a 96% approval on Rotten Tomatoes.

