10 of the best series of 2022 and where to watch

It’s no secret that over the past 10 years, series have gained more and more public attention. Investment increased, more elaborate plots became part of the format, as well as big names in the industry became more involved with this idea.

It is not uncommon today for a great actor or actress to be starring in a successful series at some point, with names like Michael Douglas, Nicole Kidman, and many others having participated in projects in recent years. And if you’re one of those people who like weekly episodes or marathons, you’re certainly wondering: what are the best series of 2022? And where to watch?

Although it is difficult to define the answer about the best series, today we put together a list with some titles that are certainly on many people’s lists. And the best, we even reveal where you can watch each of these productions.

Check below 10 of the best series of 2023 and where to watch

House of THE Dragon – Available on HBO Max

Set 200 years before the events of the original series, the plot shows the civil war that takes place while the half-brothers Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) seek the throne after the death of their father Viserys I (Paddy Considine).

– publicity –

Rhaenyra is the eldest daughter, however Aegon is the son of a second marriage, which ends up generating a growing tension between two Targaryen clans over who has the true right to the throne.

As described in Game of Thrones, at the time when the Targaryen family dominated the 7 kingdoms, the house was known for its imposing dragons, which, like the family, ended up practically extinct after the internal conflict.

Disruption – Available on Apple TV+

In Break, five employees of a company called Lumen agree to participate in an experimental procedure where their personal and work memories are permanently separated. When they are at the office, they will only have memories of work and at home, they will not remember professional situations.

– publicity –

But behind this strange procedure, there are several dark secrets that the company wants to keep hidden. Employee Mark S (Adam Scott) is one of the first to be a guinea pig in the experiment. When his office friend, Petey (Yul Vazquez), is fired, he begins to realize the great conspiracy behind that corporation.

But when he leaves the office, Mark completely forgets about the events. He ends up being approached by Petey who begins to inform what is wrong with the company and insists that he must investigate what is really behind the work they do inside.

The Bear – Available on Star+

In the comedy drama series The BearCarmen Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) is a young chef who inherits a restaurant and tries to turn the place into a big business. However, Carmy faces several difficulties and seeks help from the various employees to try to improve and transform The Beef into one of the biggest and best restaurants in Chicago.

The plot explores how each character deals with their personal lives as they try to leverage their careers in the food industry. In addition to professional ambitions and the stressful routine of the restaurant, Carmy’s relationship with the family is full of tension, especially after her brother’s suicide that impacted everyone.

Throughout its plot, the production discusses issues involving food, family and the insane routine of restaurants. Carmy struggles to elevate her establishment and herself alongside the scowling kitchen staff who slowly morph into a new family.

Andor – Available on Disney+

Starting five years before the events of the film Rogue One (2016), the series follows a cast of characters during the time when a Rebel Alliance is forming in opposition to the Galactic Empire. One of these characters is Cassian Andor, a thief who becomes a revolutionary and ends up joining the Rebellion.

Diego Luna returns to play the main character of the plot. Other names also confirmed in the cast of the series are Adria Arjona (Squad 6, Morbius), Stellan Skarsgard (Avengers), Kyle Soller, Denise Gough and Genevieve O’Reilly.

The White Lotus Season 2 – Available on HBO Max

Initially developed as a miniseries, The White Lotus had its first season set in Hawaii. It received 20 Emmy® nominations in 13 categories and won ten of them, the most wins for any program this year, including Limited Series or Anthology.

The new season takes place in a new location and will introduce a new set of characters. The next chapter leaves Hawaii behind and follows a different group of tourists as they fly to another white lotus and settle temporarily among its inhabitants. It’s set in an exclusive Sicilian resort and follows the exploits of various guests and staff over the course of a week.

The new cast is made up of Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza, F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander, Adam DiMarco, Haley Lu Richardson, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpebesides the newbie Leo Woodall. Jennifer Coolidgewho was cast in Season 1, returns to her role as Tanya McQuoid.

Peacemaker – Available on HBO Max

Peacemaker stars John Cena reprising his role from The Suicide Squad: the controversial Peacemaker. A figure determined to achieve peace, no matter how many people he has to kill.

In the plot, the character is summoned by an improvised government task force, without the consent of Amanda Waller, to try to stop a threat that puts the lives of many at risk. In addition to his patriotic duties, the Peacemaker will also need to resolve his relationship with his father (Robert Patrick), an extremely cold and dishonest man.

Waller’s team of John (Steve Agee), Leota (Danielle Brooks) and Emilia (Jennifer Holland) help Peacemaker make the right decisions while using government intelligence to try to save American citizens. Peacemaker also gets help from the Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), a hero with the ability to recover quickly from injuries.

Sandman – Available on Netflix

In Sandman, a wizard tries to capture Death to bargain for eternal life, however, ends up trapping his younger brother, Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the King of Dreams. Fearing for his safety, the wizard keeps him imprisoned in a glass cell for decades.

After his escape, Morpheus, also known only as Dream or Sandman, goes in search of his lost powerful objects. He is determined to bring order back to his Kingdom and will do whatever it takes to restore his world, now deteriorating after his absence.

Morpheus is part of a family known as The Endless, a group of immortal creatures who control various aspects of the universe. In addition to Morpheus, the members include Death, Destiny, Destruction, Desire, Despair and Delirium. Even rivaling some of his brothers, Sonho will need their help to recover his Kingdom and fully regain his powers.

The Boys – Available on Amazon Prime Video

In the 3rd season of The Boys, it’s been a quiet year. The Patriot is contained and Butcher works for the government under Hughie’s watch, no less. But both are willing that peace and calm give way to blood.

So when the group discovers a mysterious superweapon, they make a beeline for the Seven, go to war, and dust off the legend of the first superhero: Soldier Boy.

Stranger Things Season 4 – Available on Netflix

In the plot, it has been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. After the confrontation, our group of friends are separated for the first time, and having to deal with the complexities of high school makes everything even more difficult.

In this moment of fragility, a new supernatural threat surfaces and brings a mystery that, if solved, could end the terrible Upside Down once and for all.

Slow Horses – Available on Apple TV+

Slow Horses follows the story of a group of British intelligence agents who work in MI5’s eviction department, called Slough House, after the big mistakes they made that resulted in the end of their main careers.

The novel was first published in 2010 and has spawned seven book sequels: Dead Lions, The List, Real Tigers, Spook Street, London Rules, The Drop, and the most recent Joe Country.

Bonus:

It is always worth mentioning that this is a list established through what I had access to in 2022, as well as reviews on platforms like IMDB. However, it is by no means absolute. After all, everyone has their own taste. Two titles, for example, that could very well be present among them are the last season of Better Call Saulas well as the most recent episodes of euphoria.

Check also: 10 of the best movies released in 2022 and where to watch

Be sure to follow all daily news about movies and series of your favorite franchises in Universo Sagas. Also take the opportunity to follow our account on instagram.

– publicity –