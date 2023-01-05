10 of the most anticipated movies of 2023

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Premieres on December 25th

With the return of Jason Momoa as the superhero of Atlantis, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will bring to the big screen the sequence of the story started in the first film released in 2018. Although the official synopsis has not yet been released, it is already known that a good part of the cast returns to the project, despite doubts about the participation of Amber Heard as Mera, after controversies involving her fight in court with her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp.