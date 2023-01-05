10 of the most anticipated movies of 2023

The year that begins promises to be one of great emotions for those who enjoy the darkness of the cinema! Great launches promise to cheer up the audience in Santa Maria theaters. Between star-studded casts, animations, superhero movies and long-awaited sequels to world-wide blockbusters, there will be no shortage of options! So book your popcorn and dates now so you don’t miss any of the year’s new adventures.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- Premiere February 16th
With the return of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly as the title characters, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will kick off Marvel’s Phase 5 in theaters. The plot will show partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne living new adventures while conquering great allies
to deal with the wrath of Kang the Conqueror.
Scream 6
The sixth film in the franchise will take the characters to New York, after the protagonists leave the iconic Woodsboro. Terror will accompany the four survivors of the recent Ghostface massacre, Sam, Tara, Chad and Mindy, who decide to start over in a new city. However, before long, they become the villain’s target again. Despite the absence of Sidney, a role that Neve Campbell played in the previous five films, Scream 6 will feature the return of Kirby (Hayden Panettiere), from Scream 4, a character very beloved by fans.
Super Mario Bros: The Movie
The film promises a plot full of adventures with the most famous and beloved plumber in the world of games! In the story, Mario travels through an underground labyrinth with his brother, Luigi, to rescue the captured Princess Peach. With the release of the trailer, the Brazilian dubbing was highly praised, even abroad, for giving Mario an Italian accent.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
With the expectation of being one of the most important films of Phase 5 of Marvel, the film will bring the return of actors Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoë Saldaña, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff in the cast, in addition to the entry of Will Poulter as the anti- hero Adam Warlock. Directed and scripted by James Gunn, the feature has not yet had an official synopsis released, but it will mark the end of the adventures of Marvel’s charismatic galactic heroes.
Fast and Furious 10
Fast and Furious 10 will bring the return of stars like Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson and Michelle Rodriguez and Gal Gador, in addition to the entry of Jason Momoa and Brie Larson in the cast. Although the official plot has not yet been released, expectations to check out the new chapter of the franchise are very high, especially after the announcement that some scenes of the film were recorded in Rio de Janeiro.
The Little Mermaid
This is, without a doubt, one of Disney’s most anticipated live-actions. With actress and singer Halle Bailey in the lead role, the film will tell a new version of the story of Ariel, a young mermaid who is enchanted by a prince and, to be close to him, gives up her voice so that a sorceress can grant her legs. Many controversies surround the film since the announcement of the casting of Halle, a black actress, to play the famous mermaid.
Barbie
Although the plot has not yet been disclosed, the new long starring Margot Robbie as the most famous doll in the world has already left everyone anxious and curious! What is known so far is that very different versions of Barbie and Ken must be part of the story.
Blue Beetle
We will have a Brazilian making a superhero movie! Bruna Marquezine is one of the great attractions of the film Besouro Azul, from DC Comics. As the synopsis, recent graduate Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for the future, only to discover that home is not quite as he left it. The young man is given incredible armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Blue Beetle Super-Hero.
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
- Premieres on December 25th
With the return of Jason Momoa as the superhero of Atlantis, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will bring to the big screen the sequence of the story started in the first film released in 2018. Although the official synopsis has not yet been released, it is already known that a good part of the cast returns to the project, despite doubts about the participation of Amber Heard as Mera, after controversies involving her fight in court with her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp.