10 Really Good Post-Apocalyptic Movies on Netflix

There is something very attractive to us about the end of the world as we know it. Imagine you were the Will Smith in I’m the Legend and you were one of the last few people alive on the surface of the Earth. What would you do if you were humanity’s last faith? Now come on, you can’t deny that being the last person on Earth would have its own perks: you could do whatever you wanted.

Therefore, we have made a list of all types of these films that are available on Netflix at the time. You can watch some of them on a fun night out with your friends or some just for the scares and thrills.

Here is the list of really good post-apocalyptic movies on Netflix that are available for you to watch later today:

Next Stop: Apocalypse

The film tells the story of a young man who is trying to find his way back home to his pregnant wife in a post-apocalyptic world. The world is no longer the same and is full of chaos. Will he be able to get home to his wife? This movie starts off on a very good note and looks quite interesting at first.

CONTINUES AFTER ANNOUNCEMENT

But it slowly starts to lose track of the plot from where it initially started and fades into monotony. Many scenes and decisions made throughout the film will make you wonder where the film is going and why it is going in that direction. It’s still a hobby though, and you can watch it once because it has some really good action scenes.

IO

IO it shows a post-apocalyptic world where the Earth has been completely destroyed to the point where humans can no longer live on it. Almost all humans abandoned the planet and moved to Jupiter’s moon called IO.

But a young woman named Sam is a scientist and believes that the planet can still be saved. She broadcasts a message on a common frequency to get the attention of the remaining humans and that’s when a man named Micah, who is also on his way to board the last ship to IO, comes and finds her.

While Micah will have to run to the ship, Sam must decide whether he wants to stay or move to IO like other humans. This movie is very similar to I’m the Legend besides the fact that this one has no zombies.

But sadly, it’s not quite as good, and in a way, it ended up wasting a very good concept. Still, you can watch it once as it gives you the whole post-apocalyptic feel.

bird box

This movie went viral and reached close to 45 million views upon its release on Netflix. Starring Oscar winner Sandra Bullock, bird box it shows the struggle of a single mother in a post-apocalyptic world where she has to cross a treacherous river with her two children and the biggest challenge they face in doing all of this is that they have to do it all with a blindfold on.

The plot is very similar to the movie A Quiet Place, which tells the story of a family trapped in a post-apocalyptic world full of sound-sensitive beasts that are attracted by even the slightest noise.

The film had mostly mixed reviews and many critics seem to have a problem with its ambiguous ending. But there are others who really liked this thriller for its incredible concept and also for the parts where a lot of things were not revealed because they give us an insight into the mind of the protagonist who was trying to unravel the mysteries around her.

The Silence

A chilling survival horror film set in a post-apocalyptic world, The Silence narrates a reality in which the Earth is flooded by creatures that attack even with the smallest of noises.

While the situation forces humans to adapt to a quiet life, Ally Andrews, a teenager whose hearing was damaged in a car accident, decides to move to the countryside with her family.

Although Ally’s father’s best friend, Glenn, and their family dog ​​lost their lives during the trip, the group is finally able to take refuge in a small shelter.

However, with a nearby cult looking to make use of Ally’s heightened senses, the family realizes that the creatures are not the worst threat to their lives.

Kadaver

the norwegian film Kadaver takes place in a city totally devastated after a nuclear disaster, where misery is the norm. Without food, people go hungry, crimes are rampant and seeing corpses decomposing in the streets is an everyday phenomenon.

The only way to survive in this world is to “stick together”. Leonora (Gitte Witt) and Jacob (Thomas Gullestad) have an only child, Alice (Tuva Olivia Remman), and are very protective of her. Unexpectedly, a famous theater director, Mathias Vinterberg (Thorborm Harr), announces an exclusive show, ‘The Hotel’, with the promise of a good meal.

Seeing this as an opportunity to escape reality, they decide to go to the concert. When fact merges with fiction, chaos ensues, revealing the truth behind survival in a world that believes in “eat or be eaten.”

Office

A very moving zombie apocalypse story of a man looking for a new home for his newborn daughter after discovering he may only have hours left before he becomes infected by an expanding pandemic.

You don’t find many zombie movies with heart, but this one does a good job of bringing a lot of thrills along with the thrill.

The Midnight Sky

An excellent film set in a post-apocalyptic reality where a disaster has destroyed most of humanity, The Midnight Sky follows academic Augustine Lofthouse, the only member left inside an arctic base dedicated to finding other habitable planets.

Although Lofthouse knows he has a limited number of days to live, he soon comes into contact with the crew of the Aether ship, who are returning from space and have no idea of ​​conditions on Earth.

The academician immediately tries to warn the crew of the impending danger, but notices that the antenna is too weak. In this, he also comes across a little girl who doesn’t seem to know how to speak. Even though Lofthouse feels death closing in on him, he refuses to give up and takes the girl to a nearby station with a stronger antenna.

Awake

Awake is set in a world where a global catastrophe destroys every single electronic device available to mankind. Along with this, people also lose their ability to sleep and stay awake for days on end, which automatically leads to death.

In the midst of such a crisis, mother-of-two Jill Adams discovers that her youngest daughter, Matilda, can still sleep. Naturally, the news causes a stir in the community, and while some want to take Matilda to a facility for further testing, religious fanatics believe that sacrificing the girl would help solve the problem.

The rest of the film documents Jill’s frantic battle with humans throughout the wild to keep her little girl safe.

#Alive

#Alive is a South Korean zombie film that tells the story of a video game streamer, Joon-woo (Yoo Ah-in), and how he survives a zombie apocalypse when he is forced to live alone in his apartment.

This film will reaffirm the importance of sharing information, which can even save lives. The film is based on the screenplay by Matt Naylor, Alonewhich he co-wrote the screenplay for this film with Cho Il-Hyung.

I Am Mother

I Am Mother is a science thriller set in a post-apocalyptic world. A girl, Daughter (Clara Rugaard), lives in a bunker and was raised by a robot named Mother (voice of Rose Byrne) that is helping to repopulate the Earth and instilling the appropriate skills and values ​​a person must have to survive.

The world of Mother and Daughter is disturbed by a Woman (Hillary Swank) which brings shocking news.

This film takes an unusual angle on ethics, responsibility, fatherhood and what it means to be in the world. I Am Mother It first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 25, 2019.