10 series that premiere in 2023 that you will want to watch

New promises for TV and streaming!
2023 has already started very well, but the year still holds many surprises ahead – even more so in the field of TV and streamingsince several productions are scheduled to entertain us, from book adaptations to superhero stories, whether they are parts of great franchises or original stories.
With many options ahead, we will see more expansions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars, to new productions based on the work of Anne Rice. And thinking about it, we list here 10 new series arriving in 2023 and you need to check it out – so prepare the list because there are only good things!
Secret Invasion
where to watch: disney+
After many solo productions on the streamingO disney+ is getting ready to launch the first “series-event” of the MCU in 2023, with Secret Invasion. History will show nick fury embroiled in a grand conspiracy as members of the alien race Skrull attempt to infiltrate Earth by posing as other people.
Scheduled for release in the first quarter of the year, the series will have 6 episodes and will feature a large cast, with Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke. The series must follow a climate of thriller of espionage and politics, right in the vibe in Captain America: The Winter Soldierconsidered by some to be the best film of the MCU until today.
Agatha: Coven of Chaos
where to watch: disney+
However, if you like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and prefers lighter and more uncommitted stories, a good choice for 2023 will be the long-awaited one Agatha: Coven of Chaosa series that will follow one of the most beloved villains in Phase 4, Agatha Harknessthis time on her own adventure after being defeated by Scarlet Witch.
From everything we know so far, the series appears to be a “spiritual continuation” of WandaVisionso much so that it will bring back several characters from the 2020 series. In addition, it is expected that the production will finally present the Wiccanthe reincarnation of one of Wanda Maximoff’s children, who becomes one of the most important members of the Young Avengers.
Ahsoka
where to watch: disney+
The distant galaxy of Star Wars is also about to gain more stories in 2023, and one of the most anticipated productions is Ahsokathe series in live action that will accompany the stories of the beloved character of The Clone Warsnow an adult and trying to find a way to protect the New Republic after the fall of the Empire.
The series will be starred by Rosario Dawson and will feature production of Dave Filloni and Jon Favreauthe same duo responsible for The Mandalorian. For that alone, it is worth the wait, but we will also count on the return of Sabine Wren and Anakin Skywalkeras well as other figures present in Star Wars: Rebels. No premiere date has yet been announced.
The Last of Us
where to watch: HBO Max
Moving on to the productions of Warnerwe cannot fail to mention The Last of Us, series that will adapt the eponymous game. Set in a post-apocalyptic world where a fungus has turned normal humans into murderous beasts, we follow Joel Miller on a trip across the United States alongside Elliea girl immune to the infection.
In addition to bringing big names to its cast, such as Pedro Pascal, Gabriel Luna, Bella Ramsey and Anna Torvthe work is also produced by a strong duo: Craig Mazinthe creator and screenwriter of Chernobyl; and Neil Druckmann, responsible for creating the game franchise on which the series is based. The first season will adapt the entire story of the first one. game.
The Idol
where to watch: HBO Max
Another production that has drawn a lot of attention since it was announced is The Idola miniseries produced by A24 and which will have Abel Makkonen Tesfaye in your roster. And if that name is familiar to you, it’s because we’re talking about the singer and songwriter The Weekndwho is in his first starring role.
The plot follows an aspiring diva pop call jocelyn (Interpreted by Lily Rose-Depp), who begins to become romantically involved with a guru and cult leader (played by The Weeknd). The series will also feature the participation of several stars and stars, such as Dan Levy, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Troye Sivan and jennieof BLACKPINK.
Velma
where to watch: HBO Max
Scooby Doo has had countless versions and redesigns over the years, and the newest production is Velmaan animated series for adults that will focus on the lives of Velma Dinkley, the big “head” of the gang. However, don’t expect to see the most beloved dog in the world, as the story will only focus on the human core of the Mystery Inc.
Set to premiere on January 12th, Velma has production of Mindy Kaling (to Kelly from The Office), who will also voice the main character. In the plot, we will follow the story of the quartet composed by Velma, Daphne, Shaggy and fred before the official formation of Mistério SA, uncovering cruel and brutal murders.
That ’90s Show
where to watch: Netflix
Launched between 1998 and 2006, That ’70s Show is sitcom much loved and which had a vast legion of fans. Now the story returns in That ’90s Showwhich will bring back some characters from the original series, in a production largely inspired by the comedy series released in the 90s.
The series is focused on Read Forman (Eric and Donna’s daughter), who forms an unlikely bond with other teenagers while spending time at her grandparents’ house, Red (lived by Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (lived by Debra Jo Rupp). From the original cast, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Wilmer Valderrama come back for small special participations.
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
where to watch: Netflix
bridgerton continues to prove a resounding audience success for the Netflixand it makes a lot of sense that the streaming is looking to expand the universe of the franchise with new derivatives. Therefore, this year we will have the launch of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Storythe limited series that will tell more of the origin of queen charlotte.
With eight episodes, the miniseries will bring India Amartefio in the role of the young Queen Charlotte, and we will see how she came to power and how she married the King George III. Plus, we’ll have some connections to the core series, as we’ll see a younger version of Lady Violet Bridgertonthe mother of the Bridgertons.
Daisy Jones & The Six
where to watch: Prime Video
O Prime Video will also launch a new production in 2023 with the adaptation of Daisy Jones & The Sixpopular book written by Taylor Jenkins Reidthe same author of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo. The series is scheduled to hit the platform on March 3 and will have a story contained in a single season.
In the plot, we follow the story of a rock band in the 70s, who become a pinnacle of the music industry but end up breaking up due to internal problems. The book is partially inspired by the true story behind the Fleetwood Macso we can already expect a lot of drama, breakdowns and intrigues between the members of the musical group.
Mayfair Witches
where to watch: AMC+
Finally, we will also have the premiere of Mayfair Witches on January 8th, continuing the “Immortal Universe” of Anne Ricewhich began in 2022 with the series of Interview with the Vampire. This time, the plot will follow the life of Dr. Rowan Fieldinga neurosurgeon who finds herself heir to the legacy of very powerful witches.
The series will feature Alexandra Daddario in the lead role and, for those who already know the book series, should know that at some point there will be certain connections with the vampire saga. In Brazil, the series should arrive by the newest streamingO AMC+which is expected to be launched later this year and should also bring, in its catalogue, Interview with the Vampire.