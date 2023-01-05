15 horror movies to binge-watch on Amazon Prime Video

There is a joking comment on the internet that Amazon Prime Video has “an abandoned place vibe”, however, despite being a bit difficult to dig into the streaming service, there is a lot of good lost there that is worth checking out. Among them are good horror films, both new and old, which are for all tastes within the genre.

On Amazon Prime Video you can find hundreds of horror movies, ranging from classics to modern movies. Therefore, to facilitate searches within the “mess” that is Amazon’s streaming service for some, the Digital Look brought a list of 15 movies for you to marathon. But for those who do not subscribe to the service, we have also prepared a list of 15 free streaming services.

The horror movies we chose:

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

Horror classic is a great request. Of course, if we ignore the director’s personal life. Credit: Disclosure / Paramount Pictures

Shall we start with the classics? “Rosemary’s Baby” is based on a novel of the same name released in 1967. The feature tells the story of the couple Rosemary Woodhouse (Mia Farrow) and Guy Woodhouse (John Cassavetes) after moving to a sinister building with strange people. The young woman, who is pregnant, discovers the truth about her neighbors after giving birth.

Shark (1975)

Despite Spielberg’s regret over the sportive shark hunting occasioned by the film, it’s worth checking it out with a critical eye. Credit: Universal Studios/Disclosure

Winner of three Oscars, Steven Spielberg’s classic is responsible for inaugurating the so-called “Blockbusters Era”, high-budget films with astronomical box office. “Tubarão” is an adaptation of the homonymous book by Peter Benchley, and narrates the hunt for a great white shark that threatens bathers in a coastal town during the summer season.

Carrie the Stranger (1976)

One of the most classic horror films, Brian de Palma’s feature was the first adaptation of Stephen King’s novel. Credit: MGM/Disclosure

Brian de Palma’s classic is the first adaptation of Stephen King’s novel for theaters. Released in 1976, the film tells the story of Carrie White (Sissy Spacek), a very shy and sensitive teenager who suffers from bullying at school and abuse from her mother at home. But everything changes after an unsuccessful prank against her made at the high school dance.

Sigh (1977)

Long Italian is the first of the so-called “Trilogy of Mothers”, by director Dario Argento. Credit: Seda Spettacoli/Disclosure

The first film in the acclaimed “Trilogy of Mothers”, by director Dario Argento, “Suspiria” is a 1977 Italian horror film. The film tells the story of Suzy Bannion (Jessica Harper), an American ballet student who begins studying in a renowned dance academy in Germany. However, she realizes that the school is actually a facade for a macabre world.

The Enigma of the Horizon (1997)

Futuristic horror takes place in 2047 and shows sinister events at the edge of the solar system. Credit: Paramount Pictures/Disclosure

This futuristic cosmic horror, directed by then-young director Paul WS Anderson, tells the story of a rescue mission sent to save a spacecraft that disappeared seven years earlier while exploring the outer reaches of the solar system. The mission is successful, but little by little, the astronauts discover that something sinister is lurking in the corridors of the ship.

Hungry Eyes (2001)

Film is the first of a franchise that has new productions released to this day, but without the same quality. Credit: Zoetrope Studios/Disclosure

Coming to the 2000s, we have “Hungry Eyes”. The film directed by Victor Salva is the first in a franchise of, so far, four films, but only the first is really worthwhile. The film tells the story of brothers Trish (Gina Philips) and Darryl (Justin Long), who are chased by a demonic entity during a car trip.

REC (2007)

Spanish film won an American remake called “Quarantine” just a year later. Credit: California Films/Disclosure

Time to get out of Hollywood again to talk about REC. The Spanish feature film directed by Paco Plaza and Jaume Balegueró gave a beautiful balance to the way of making horror films. All shot in sequence and in the found footage style, the film tells the story of a journalist and her cameraman, who film the outbreak of an unknown disease that turns humans into cannibals.

The Fog (2008)

The 2007 film is yet another adaptation of a Stephen King novel. Credit: Dimension Films/Disclosure

Is there another adaptation of Stephen King there? Released in 2007, “O Nevoeiro”, directed by Frank Darabont, tells the story of a storm in Maine, in the United States, which causes damage to the house of David Dranton (Thomas Jane). After going downtown to buy supplies, a thick fog leaves you trapped in a grocery store, while deadly creatures terrorize the city.

Triangle of Fear (2009)

Long is one of the great horror and thriller films on the high seas. Credit: Icon Productions/Disclosure

This 2009 film is one of those that you end up wondering what you just watched. Written and directed by Christopher Smith, “Triangle of Fear” follows a group of friends who must take shelter on an apparently abandoned ocean liner after a storm makes navigation on their sailboat impossible. However, strange things begin to happen in the corridors of the ship.

V/H/S (2012)

Horror film from 2012 is a collection of shorts, one by each director, in the found footage style. Credit: Magnolia Pictures/Disclosure

For those who like found footage, “V/H/S” is a great choice. The film consists of a collection of horror shorts with a common thread that unites them to make it more logical. The central story revolves around a group of criminals who are hired to retrieve an old VHS tape from a house in the middle of nowhere. However, the contents of the tape are much stranger than they imagine.

10 Cloverfield Street (2016)

The 2016 film is an excellent bunker thriller, but it is not a sequel to 2008’s “Cloverfield – Monster”. Credit: Paramount Pictures/Disclosure

Mixing terror, suspense and science fiction, we have “10 Cloverfield Street” – it is a “blood relative”, as described by producer JJ Abrams, of “Cloverfield – Monster”, from 2008. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the film tells the story of story of Michelle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), who wakes up in a stranger’s basement after a car accident. He says he’s going to save her from a chemical attack, and that the air outside is toxic.

Fragmented (2016)

The 2016 film marks something of a rebirth for director M. Night Shyamalan. Credit: Universal Pictures/Disclosure

After a bunker thriller, why not another bunker thriller? From the acclaimed M. Night Shyamalan, “Fragmented” tells the story of Kevin (James McAvoy), a man with 23 distinct personalities, who chemically change their body with just the power of thought. One day, he kidnaps three teenagers, who must find a way to escape.

Run (2017)

Long 2017 surprised everyone with a great work by Jordan Peele. Credit: Universal Pictures/Disclosure

More recent, but equally excellent, we have “Corra”. The film was the debut of Jordan Peele, who became famous with the sketch comedy show “Key & Peele”, but proved to be extremely competent directing horror films. The film tells the story of Chris (Daniel Kaluuya), a young black man who discovers a macabre plot led by his girlfriend’s white family.

A Quiet Place (2018)

Long of 2017 causes a lot of discomfort in those who watch it. Credit: Paramount Pictures/Disclosure

Marking the directorial debut of John Krasinski, “The Office” Jim, “A Quiet Place” is one of those agonizing horror films. The film takes place on a farm in the Midwest of the United States, which is pursued by a ghostly entity that is attracted by the perception of sound. Therefore, they need to remain in the most absolute silence.

The Legend of Candyman (2021)

Nia DaCosta’s film is an adaptation of the work of British writer Clive Barker. Credit: Universal Pictures/Disclosure

Another adaptation of Clive Barker’s “Blood Books”, “The Legend of the Candyman”, directed by Nia DaCosta, tells the story of a murderous spirit known as the Candyman (Tony Todd), who can be summoned in front of a mirror. When photographer Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) becomes obsessed with the legend, he and everyone close to him becomes entangled in a web of mystery, blood and death.

