2023 is going to be a great year for those who like high-tech TVs – 01/05/2023

For those who like sophisticated TVs, 2023 promises to be beautiful. This is because two of the main brands operating in Brazil will have Oled models, one of the most advanced screen technologies, competing with each other for the first time.

The change will happen thanks to Samsung’s debut in this television category; LG, which has mastered this technology for years, will have a whole portfolio: Oled Z 8K, Oled Evo C3 and Evo G3. The announcements were made at CES 2023, the world’s largest technology fair taking place this week in Las Vegas.

There is still no specific date for the launch of the models, but both companies have promised to bring them to the national market in 2023.

Understanding the OLED

It is a technology in which the pixels on the screen self-illuminate.

When an OLED TV displays a dark scene, the pixels are off. This causes a greater contrast in the image, giving greater richness of details.

In comparison, other technologies always rely on some form of backlight. So, in dark scenes (even more so when watching in a dimly lit room), the dark image is slightly illuminated.

Why does it matter?

Samsung 65-inch Oled TV; brand debuts with technology that a competitor has used for years Image: Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt

Samsung has spent the last few years tweaking screen technologies that consisted of having a panel backlight.

The company even had quantum dots (instead of a strong backlight, they consist of “smaller holes”, allowing for better lighting control). The NeoQled television model was the most sophisticated yet.

Meanwhile, LG also sold screens with backlight emission (in Led and Qned technologies), for example, but its top-of-the-line models in recent years have been Oled.

LG Oled Evo 2023 Image: Disclosure

Having two brands using similar technologies (I’ll detail the differences later), the customer will finally be able to take the nine test of who has the superior technology.

Each company, for technological and brand reasons, makes an alphabet soup to define its products. For the first time, the two will have something in common between them.

Until then, it was common to hear from LG that the contrast of TVs from competitors (read Samsung) could not be compared, as it was possible to notice backlighting in dark scenes.

Samsung, for its part, used to argue that the colors of its TVs were more vivid and had a higher brightness.

And that’s in addition to highlighting the anti-burn-in, that problem that causes spots to appear on the screen when an image is displayed in the same position for a long time, which is common in Oled TVs.

What the releases promise

Samsung Oled 2023 will be sold with 4K resolution with sizes of 55 (139.7 cm), 65 (165.1 cm) and 77 inches (about 196 cm).

As a differential, the company says it has added “technologies developed in the Neo Qleds”, increasing brightness and color representation.

The model still has a refresh rate of 144 Hz — the higher, the more realistic the graphics of a game compatible with this feature — and support for Gaming Hub — functionality that allows you to play online games without having to have an Xbox:

The 2023 LG Oled lineup ranges from 42-inch to 77-inch models.

One of the highlights, the Evo 2023 G3 model, has as its main feature an increase in brightness of up to 70%, thanks to a technology that maps and controls all pixels which, according to the brand, “results in more realistic and sharp images”. .

In the portfolio, the South Korean brand will also have a giant 77-inch 8K model (Oled Z 8K) and even a flexible screen option with the 42-inch Oled Flex — imagine being able to switch between a flat screen for a folding one, to give greater sense of immersion? That’s what the brand proposes for those who enjoy playing.

Prices are not yet known, however, LG promises a TV interface full of customization options, such as shortcuts to access services you use most, such as music, for example. The use of artificial intelligence to improve images is also on the radar.

The die is cast between the brands. All that remains for us is to know the price of the models (which should not be low) and when they arrive on the national market.

*The journalist traveled at the invitation of Samsung