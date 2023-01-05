25 haircuts most recommended by hairdressers

blunt bob

The iconic blunt bob or Lucy Boynton bob. GTres Online.

O medium cut or blunt bob lightly styled is always successful as a modern and current cut. “If you have a round or oval face and your hair is thin, they will fit like a film with longer inner front layers (to avoid bad ends) and if your face is elongated, accompany it with bangs” recommends Rosi Fernández , salon director Ananda Ferdi .

PARADE CUTS AT THE END

Sienna Miller with bob cut at the ends. GTres Online.

Both in its shorter and longer versions, inspired by sienna miller Gabriel Llano, director of the salon that bears his name, guarantees that his salon is asking for a lot of cuts with parades at the ends and that’s it for the summer guy, they are using cuts with much more movement and more casual to update the hair a bit.

FRENCH AIR SCAMS

Jeanne Damas’ open bangs are one of the most versatile. Getty.

At Isaac Salido’s salon, they work on a lot of cuts like bangs with more exaggerated volume on the sides and French air . In addition, as the same stylist tells us, “if we give this lightened cut at the ends, we will be able to enhance the features even more”.

SHORT ELF

Greta Elisahofer inspires us with her pixie shorts, which are in great demand in hairdressers. imaxtree.

Pixies in their shortest version have become one of the trendiest and most current haircuts. Even almost shaved because they are combined with shades such as ice blonde or brown with highlights to give your face extra luminosity. But, without a doubt, it is a cut with a lot of personality and at the same time comfortable and versatile to forget about combing, although it is also very risky.

BOWL OR CUT BOWL FOR STRAIGHT OR CURLY HAIR

Halsey sporting a bowl cut. GTres Online.

Bowl cuts, ball cuts or bowl cuts are ideal for creating straight and curly looks because it achieves an androgynous or messy look on straight hair or undone curls. In addition, they are ideal even with bangs to give more movement to the hair, being a very current cut. Ana Martínez, a specialist in haircuts, recommends “going for the romantic cut, which is the one with a low gradient to harmonize the face and not lose weight in the hair”.

LONG HAIR WITH LAYERS

Layers on long hair are another of the most requested cuts by hairdressers. Can be modeled with dryer and with volume at the root. But they are always a hit at any age. “They use layered cuts, the hair is more streamlined, less straight, so the hair is more volatile and with more fall. Also, before, straight hair was more used and now the mane tends to be lighter”, says Rosi Fernández, director of Salon Ananda Ferdi.

SLICED OR SLICED MULTILAYER OCTOPUS

Úrsula Corberó with octopus hair or multilayer cut. GTres Online.

In salons, “cuts as current as the octopus cut are also requested, with many layers and with open bangs and superior volume in the hair for rounded or square faces who seek volume in the upper part of the hair and the version is requested to very, curly hair and even for fine hair because you can layer on top of your sideburns leaving more weight underneath and this type of layering adapts to your hair texture” guarantees us María Baras.

INVERTED CUT

Monica Bellucci with an inverted bob haircut. GTres Online.

Inverted cuts are also in vogue in salons like Isaac Salido, that is, “a little more short in front than the back, leaving the neck more exposed, but without sacrificing length, and we propose intense browns or reds as the ideal hair color that complements this type of cut,” says stylist Isaac Salido.

PIXIE HAIR CUT WITH LONG LAYERS

An asymmetric pixie with longer and shorter layers. imaxtree.

With long layers , square nape and crooked fringe, it looks very sophisticated and elegant. We are talking about the long pixie cut, a cut that slims the neck, clears the face and highlights the look. “Pixies with slightly longer sideburns so they can be tucked behind the ears are in high demand in salons. In addition, it is a modern, flattering, very versatile and comfortable cut,” says Rosi Fernández.

THE NIXIE

The nixie cut midway between the pixie, the mullet and the shag.

From the mixture of the “almost” (almost) with the pixie, the nixie emerges, which is a longer pixie haircut created with layers that remember the mullet it’s the shag and is often accompanied by longer bangs and a rounded contour, used with all types of hair textures. Also another of the most requested in hairdressers like Manuel Mon Estilistas in Oviedo.

LONG BOB AND CLAVICUT HAIR

Candella Pelizza with midi length that plays with color. imaxtree.

Midi or shoulder-length hair is an iconic cut that can be styled in a variety of ways. “What we have clear is that we are going to give movement in the area of ​​the spikes to break that feeling of blockage or rigidity that we saw in previous seasons” point out the specialists.

TREND CUTS AUTUMN/WINTER 2022/2023: MINI BOB

Claire Danes with a mini bob. GTres Online.

Nothing is more flattering and refreshing than the bob cut in its most minimalist version. In addition, the microbobs or mini bobs and straight chin-length bobs are ideal for straight hair, but they can also be used with wavy hair and in different versions: textured, retro , air dry and easy maintenance.

TREND CUTS AUTUMN/WINTER 2022/2023: MIDI HAIR WITH FRANGES

Verónica Echegui with midi hair with bangs. GTres Online.

If you don’t want to risk too much on the cut , bet on the midi length with bangs to change the look and fix the ends. In addition, it can be a great change in the case of very long hair and at the same time it is very flattering for all types of faces.