4 amazing Google Maps functions to explore: it even plays music!

The story of Google Maps It begins with the launch of Google’s maps and navigation service in 2005. The platform was created as a tool to improve the user’s experience on the internet, considering geolocation. Nowadays, billions of users around the world use these features in order to look up addresses quickly.

Discover the potential of Google Maps

Calibrate compass to make location more assertive

Calibrate your compass in Google Maps it is a way to ensure that your orientation is correct during your navigation on the map. This operation is simple and does not take much time. Just access the ”Settings” menu and click on ”Map Compass”, which directs to the configuration. Now click on the “Calibrate Compass” option and observe the instructions that appear on the screen.

Choose songs without having to close the app

In driving mode it is possible to select a playlist of your choice, controlling it from the bottom bar. In the “Settings” area, everyone can select their preferred music stream. Voice commands are made possible by the existence of the Google Assistant, allowing the driver to be more secure while driving.

Explore the different types of thematic maps

With the evolution of capturing three-dimensional images, the Google decided to make elaborate representations available. Among them are the standard map, relief structure, public transport, transit information, traffic, bicycles, 3D images, street view with immersion effect on the streets, forest fires, air quality and sustainable route options.

Find the best movie sessions

On the platform, those who want to see a good movie and check the schedules can search for the name of the cinema in the search bar. Once you find it, just scroll your cursor up and select “Sessions”. Once the event of your interest is found, the links direct you to the purchase sites and more details related to the in-person exhibitions.