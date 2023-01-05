5 apps that will make your day much better

– Reading time: 2 minutes –

From an early age, productivity is something humans seek to improve. Fortunately, in recent years, technology has allowed us to take great steps in this direction. After all, it allows more tasks to be done in less time, in addition to allowing better communication between people and new tasks that can be performed remotely. including some productivity apps can be very helpful. Were you curious to know what they are?

Five apps that can help with productivity

Trello

It’s a project management app that helps you better organize and prioritize your projects. With it, you can create project boards, add tasks, track progress, and share with other team members. According to experts, it is the best companion of the modern student.

evernote

Evernote is a cloud storage service that allows users to capture, store and share notes and information. With it, you can create text notes, photos, voice documents, and more, and organize them all into notebooks so you can find files easily.

Plus, it automatically syncs information across all your devices, so you can access it anytime, anywhere.

RescueTime

RescueTime is a productivity tracking app that helps you analyze time spent on various activities. Through it, the user can register and monitor the time spent in applications and websites, showing productivity reports that help him to remain more focused and productive.

Google Calendar

Google Calendar is a calendar app that helps you keep track of your appointments. It offers features to schedule activities, create reminders, share events with others, and even download events to your calendar.

Todoist

Todoist is one of the best task management apps. After all, it lets you organize all your projects, tasks, and appointments into a single, handy list. You can put deadlines on your tasks, create labels, use reminders, and even share lists with others.

The app also offers advanced project management features, which can be very useful for some companies. It is ideal for people who need a simple and effective solution for organizing projects and tasks.

These are just some of the apps that aim to help people be more productive. In fact, there are several apps for the same purpose, so it’s recommended to try different options to find what works best for you.

