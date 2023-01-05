5 classic movies to watch on international streaming platforms

Did you know that the streaming catalog in Brazil is different from others around the world? Therefore, not all films that a person can see in our country will be available in another location, just as there are films that are not available on our digital platforms.

For this, we can count on the best vpn servicewhich is software used – among other functions – to change your location (IP address), thus giving you access to exclusive content from other countries.

Were you curious? So check below 5 movies that are not yet on national streams to watch using VPN! Come on?

raging bull

Raging Bull is an American film directed by the famous director and screenwriter Martin Scorsese. In this plot, Robert De Niro plays a middleweight boxer named Jake La Motta, of Italian-American origin.

The character suffers from obsessive and self-destructive anger, with problems of excessive jealousy in his interpersonal relationships (family, friends and especially his wife). With a riotous life, the son of Italian immigrants becomes a full-fledged boxer, with everything to grow in his career. But, he faces difficulties because of his temperament.

4 girlfriends and traveling jeans

4 Girlfriends and Traveling Jeans is the first film in the sequel, adapted from the book of the same name, which achieved great fame among teenagers from 2005 to 2010. In the plot, the characters Bridget (Blake Lively), Tibby (Amber Tamblyn), Lena (Alexis Bledel) and Carmen (America Ferrera) live in Maryland, in the United States, and maintain a long-standing friendship, in which their mothers met while pregnant, in a yoga class.

After spending many summers together, each of them will have an activity to do, but in separate ways. However, when they go shopping together before Carmen, Lena and Bridget’s trip, they find a pair of pants with something different from all the others: it “magically” has the ideal size for each of their friends, even if they have different bodies and silhouettes . To keep them together, each week the pants stay with one of the friends, who sends them by post with a letter, telling them how their trip is going and what they are doing that summer when they are apart.

The good side of life

Pat Solitano Jr., played by Bradley Cooper, suffers in his life the consequences of some wrong attitudes that scare people away from his work. With that, Pat loses almost everything that is most important in his life: job, marriage and his own home. After spending some time in a psychiatric hospital, he ends up being discharged to live with his parents.

By deciding to rebuild his life, Pat believes that it is possible to overcome all the problems and consequences of his previous actions. With that, he decides to win back his ex-wife and live similarly to what he had before losing everything. Even though he needs medical help, when he goes out to dinner with friends, he meets Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence), a woman with a similar temperament, who will bring about great changes in his life.

Oasis: Supersonic

“Oasis: Supersonic” is a documentary film about the history of the band members. It brings a vast research of images, archives, songs and interviews, which tell the trajectory from the founding of the band to the present day, focusing on the brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher. The film is only available on American streams.

The iron Lady

The Iron Lady is a 2011 film directed by Phyllida Lloyd, based on the life of Margaret Thatcher, British Prime Minister of the 20th century, considered the longest-serving woman in office to date. Margaret is portrayed by Meryl Streep, one of Hollywood’s most famous actresses.

How to watch content for free from another country with a VPN?

THE VPN is a service that protects your online browsing and privacy. To do this, just install the VPN of your choice on your device and choose the movie/series of your choice to watch.

So what did you think of VPN? It’s a simple and practical way to watch movies that we don’t have access to in Brazilian streams, isn’t it?