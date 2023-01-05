5 Prime Video releases you should know about

If you want to start 2023 in style, how about taking advantage of your free time to do a mega movie marathon? We selected 5 titles that recently arrived on Prime Video, Amazon’s streaming service, for you to make your own cinema session.

Remembering that to watch the movies, you need to be a prime subscriber, which allows you to access various benefits on Amazon. In addition to being able to enjoy the streaming platform, you can also enjoy free and fast delivery on products on the site, as well as access to Prime Reading, Prime Music and Prime Gaming services. Click here to know more details!

Check out our selection and enjoy:

1. The Woman King

Based on real events and with the prestigious actress Viola Davis in the lead role, The Woman King narrates the story of Nanisca, who is commander of the army of the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful places in Africa in the 17th and 19th centuries. The military group was composed only of women who, together, fight French colonizers, rival tribes and others who tried to enslave their people.

Click here to watch!

2. X – The Mark of Death

new horror hit slasher and one of the most talked about films of 2022, X : The Mark of Death finally made it to Prime Video! The story follows a group of actors who go to a remote farm in Texas to shoot an adult film. But things get weird when Howard and Pearl, the elderly couple who own the place, discover the real reason for the lease and start acting strangely.

Click here to watch!

3. Son of a Mother

Paulo Gustavo has always brought great joy to the Brazilian people through his work as an actor and comedian. The new Prime Video movie honors his memory by showing the backstage of his last tour with his mother, Dona Déia, who inspired his greatest character, Dona Hermínia. It’s an exciting and super fun movie for you to miss Paulo Gustavo!

Click here to watch!

4. Orphan 2: The Origin

The prequel to the classic 2009 horror film, Orphan, brings the original actress back to tell her prequel story. In it you will accompany Leena Klammer and her brilliant escape from the Saarne Institute, a psychiatric clinic, to the United States. There she poses as Esther, the lost daughter of Tricia and Allen Albright.

Click here to watch!

5. Fantastic Chocolate Factory

Revisit the second version of the classic about the famous Wonka chocolate factory, which opens its doors to hold a worldwide contest and find an heir to Willy Wonka’s empire. Thus, five lucky children are chosen to visit the factory, including Charlie Bucket, a boy from a poor family who has always been fascinated by the Wonka factory.

Click here to watch!

It is worth remembering that the prices available are consistent with the Amazon website. Additionally, Amazon Prime subscribers receive products faster and with free shipping, and Rolling Stone may earn a share of sales or other compensation for links on this page.

Enjoy FREE, Fast, Unlimited Shipping with Amazon Prime: https://amzn.to/3d5KDAX

Amazon Music Unlimited – Try 30 Days Free: https://amzn.to/2UbsHfD