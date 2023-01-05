7 movies opening in theaters in January 2023 – Jornada Geek

After an intense resumption of movie releases in theaters in 2022, with titles such as Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World: Dominion becoming the highest-grossing films of the period in question, we now enter 2023 with a list of more than 50 great films being expected by the public.

And if you think that releases will be saved for specific months, then you are completely wrong. 2023 is full of big and awaited projects in all its months, with January already managing to stand out with (at least) 7 great releases that definitely promise to conquer the public. And the best? We will have projects of all genres. be with the animation Puss in Boots: Last OrderThe horror m3ganor the new film by Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans.

Check below 7 films that debut in theaters in January 2023

Puss in Boots: The Last Order – January 5, 2023;

“The sequel will follow Puss in Boots as he discovers that his passion for adventure comes at a price. He burned eight of his nine lives, leaving him with only one life left. He then sets out on an epic quest to find the mythical last wish and restore his nine lives.”

The cast features the return of Antonio Banderas as the titular character and actress Salma Hayek Pinault (The Eternals) is also returning as Kitty Pata Mansa. Harvey Guillen (What We Do in the Shadows) will debut in the franchise as the character dog.

In addition, the cast also includes the actors Florence Pugh (Little Women, Black Widow), Olivia Colman (The Favorite), Wagner Moura (Narcos), Ray Winstone (Black Widow), John Mulaney (Big Mouth), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Lost City), Anthony Mendez (Jane the Virgin) and Samson Kayo (Our Flag Means Death).

M3gan – January 12, 2023;

the plot of M3GAN is centered on Gemma (Allison Williams), a brilliant roboticist at a toy company who uses artificial intelligence to develop a doll that looks like a human. This doll is programmed to be the best companion and a great ally of parents, but when the roboticist gains custody of her orphaned niece, she uses the prototype’s help and there are deadly consequences.

Violet McGraw is the interpreter of the orphaned niece of Gemma, the character of Williams, who in turn will gain custody of her niece unexpectedly and ask for help from the prototype of M3GAN to help you take care of the child. Something that, as described, will be a decision with several unimaginable consequences.

In addition to Allison Williams and Violet McGrawthe film’s cast consists of friend Donald, Kimberley Crossman, Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Arlo Green, Jen Van Epps, Stephane Garneau-Monten, Michael Saccente.

Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) takes over the direction of the film, which in turn will be scripted by Akela Cooper (malignant) Based on an original story by James Wan (Invocation of Evil).

The Fabelmans – January 12, 2023;

The Fabelmans is loosely inspired by Spielberg’s childhood in Arizona, which the director has often cited as a major inspiration for his films. Growing up in an Orthodox Jewish family has been the subject that the director often returns to and honors through his work.

The film’s cast is led by established names in Hollywood cinema such as Michelle Williams (Blue Valentine), Paul Dano (The Batman), Seth Rogen (This Is the End)and Julia Butters (Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood), who will play the roles inspired, respectively, by Steven Spielberg’s mother, father, favorite uncle and sister. Meanwhile, Gabriel LaBelle is set to play the lead Sammy Fabelman, who is inspired by the director of ET, Indiana Jones, Jaws, Schindler’s List and many other successful projects.

Other names that are still part of the list are Oakes Fegley, Gabriel Bateman, Nicolas Cantu, Sam Rechner, Judd Hirsh, Chloe East, Isabell Kusman, Jeannie Berlin, and Jan Hoag.

The World’s Worst Neighbor – January 12, 2023

“The film follows the story of Otto (Tom Hanks), a grumpy, isolated widower with firm principles, rigid routines and a short fuse, who gives everyone in his neighborhood trouble while watching them like a hawk.

Just as it seems he has finally given up on life, an unlikely and reluctant friendship develops with his new neighbors. Little by little, Otto undergoes a subtle transformation…but is he really capable of change?”

In addition to having the actor Tom Hanks in the role of protagonist, the film has its cast formed by Mariana Trevino (Overboard), Rachel Keller (Legion), and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (6 Underground). The direction is due to marc forsterwith the script being written by David Magee based on the Swedish book by Fredrik Backman.

I Wanna Dance with Somebody: The Whitney Houston Story – January 12, 2023;

“The film is a powerful and triumphant celebration of the incomparable Whitney Houston.” says the official synopsis. “It is a boundless portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice. From a showgirl in New Jersey to one of the best-selling and award-winning recording artists of all time, audiences are taken on an inspiring, moving – and oh so emotional – journey through Houston’s pioneering life and career, with spectacular performances and a soundtrack of hits. most beloved of this icon like you’ve never heard before. Don’t you want to dance?”

starring naomi ackie (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker)who will give life to the singer in the film, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” also has Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders, Tamara Tunie, Nafessa Williams and Clarke Peters in your roster.

Tar – January 12, 2023;

Having achieved an enviable career few could dream of, renowned conductor/composer Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett), the first female music director of the Berlin Philharmonic, is on top of the world. As a conductor, Lydia not only orchestrates but also manipulates. As a pioneer, the passionate virtuoso leads the way in the male-dominated classical music industry.

Also, Lydia prepares for the release of her memoir while juggling work and family. She is also willing to take on one of her most significant challenges: a live recording of Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 5. However, forces even she can’t control slowly chip away at Lydia’s elaborate facade, revealing dirty secrets and the corrosive nature of power. What if life knocks Lydia off her pedestal?

Babylon – January 19, 2023;

“From Damien Chazelle, ‘Babylon’ is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles, starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva, with a cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart. A tale of reckless ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of various characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.”says the official synopsis.