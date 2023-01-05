8 guest stars who have real-life connections with the cast » Movie news, movie reviews, movie trailers, TV news.

Despite How I met your mother ended eight years ago, there’s still reason for fans to dream of seeing their favorite characters again. On the one hand, the spin-off How I Met Your Father it has featured cameos from the captain, Becky, Carl the bartender, and even Robin Scherbatsky herself. Future seasons could easily feature more of the core group. For those who want more than that, there have been discussions of a Season 10 revival of the original series.

Either way, it seems likely that fans will see more of their favorite actors in the future. It’s typical for revivals and cameos to reference work the actors have been doing or their personal lives, which might lead some fans to wonder if there were any real-life connections to the show itself. eight of How I met your motherguest stars and minor roles were played by those who had real-world connections to the main cast, whether through their work, personal lives, or both.

8/8 Josh Radnor’s Ex-Girlfriend, Lindsay Price

Although Ted was the one looking for love in How I met your mother, Josh Radnor was the one who found him (at least for a while). In Season 3, Episode 8, “Spoiler Alert,” Lindsay Price guest starred as Cathy. She and Radnor had instant chemistry, though they didn’t start dating until a year and a half later. All seemed well in their interactions for another year and a half before they broke up in November 2009.

Though they weren’t dating during filming, eagle-eyed fans can get emotional to see the real attraction between the two co-stars. Cathy was described as Ted’s perfect woman until friends of hers made him realize how talkative she was, but they amicably parted ways. Likewise, Radnor and Price just weren’t each other’s perfect partners, with Price reuniting with current partner Curtis Stone shortly after their breakup.

7/8 Alyson Hannigan’s friend and co-star, Seth Green

Although Lily and Marshall’s relationship was solid for most of How I met your mother, some fans may have had second thoughts when Seth Green’s character Daryl was introduced in Season 8, Episode 11, “The Final Page: Part One.” Daryl was a minor character obsessed with Marshall and Lily in college, but Green’s relationship with Hannigan runs much deeper.

Perhaps the most apparent connection between the two was their on-screen relationship as Willow and Oz in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. However, there was much more to it than that, with the two dating back in 1988. My stepmother is an alien and having guest roles on each other’s shows Free spirit and robot chicken. So, when Green called Hannigan “my favorite co-star”, fans can trust that he meant it.

6/8 Neil Patrick Harris’ Husband, David Burtka

In contrast to Barney’s playboy status for much of How I met your motherNeil Patrick Harris has been in a serious relationship since 2004. Her current husband, David Burtka, joined the cast of How I met your mother in Season 1, Episode 20, “Best Prom Ever”, as Lily’s obsessive ex-boyfriend Scooter. Rumors about why Burtka was cast eventually led to Harris publicly leaving, but they could continue their relationship in relative peace, with Burtka appearing regularly as a cameo in Harris’ projects.

Like Scooter, Burtka has been in almost every season of How I met your mother, appearing repeatedly to get Lily away from Marshall. While he almost never interacted with Harris on screen, it was always nice to see him return with another big nod to Lily’s heart.

5/8 Everyone’s friend and co-star, John Cho

John Cho worked alongside three of the five lead actors in How I met your mother before the show started, so it was no surprise that he also had a brief role on the show. Cho played Jeff Coatsworth in Season 3, Episode 6, “I’m Not That Guy,” a character who seduces Marshall away from environmental law and ends up getting arrested. Interestingly, Jason Segel is the only actor who has not worked with Cho beyond the show.

Neil Patrick Harris starred alongside Cho in Harold & Kumar series, Alyson Hannigan worked with him on the first four American Pie films, and Josh Radnor portrayed Mike Platt in the series pilot of Cho Outside the center before being reformulated. After the series ended, Cobie Smulders also worked with Cho in the 2017 film. Literally, right before Aaron. He’s incredibly talented and well-liked, it’s no wonder his former co-stars want him to work with them again.

4/8 Alyson Hannigan’s Husband, Alexis Denisof

Actor Alexis Denisof may be best known to fans as The Other in the MCU or Wesley Wyndam-Pryce in the Buffyverse, but his role in How I met your mother it came from one of his most personal accomplishments: marrying Alyson Hannigan. After meeting at the buffy— and years of stalking on her part — Hannigan and Denisof began dating in 1999, eventually marrying and having two daughters.

Despite having quite a career, Denisof is known to HIMYM fans for his role as Sandy Rivers. Introduced in Season 1, Episode 18, Sandy was Robin’s co-worker, who had a habit of sleeping with interns and harassing those who refused. Her character was universally hated, so those wanting to see the couple in the same project might want to turn to Buffy the Vampire Slayerthe 2001 movie pluck itor the 2011 movie I love engagement wedding.

3/8 Neil Patrick Harris’ Friend and Co-Star Kal Penn

Although Neil Patrick Harris started out in Hollywood as the titular Doogie Howser, MDhe struggled to break out of the child star role until he joined Harold & Kumar go to the white castle in 2004. In the film (and its sequels), he played a fictionalized version of himself, which helped establish the womanizing persona he came to have in How I met your mother. The films also formed a lifelong friendship between co-stars John Cho, Kal Penn and Neil Patrick Harris.

One way fans see this bond is through Penn’s presence on How I met your mother, where he played Robin’s therapist/boyfriend Kevin. He quit his White House job for this role, and despite only being 10 episodes long, his character is often seen as one of the only non-toxic male love interests on the show.

2/8 Cobie Smulders’ Husband, Taran Killam

Robin may have had commitment issues, but not Cobie Smulders. Smulders was in a long-term relationship with Taran Killam when she started working on How I met your mother, which led to marriage in 2012 and two daughters. Killam joined the cast of HIMYM in Season 1, Episode 17, “Life Among the Gorillas”, where he played the group’s recurring nemesis, Gary Blauman.

Blauman almost never interacted with Robin, but he became a relatively well-known part of the series in its six episodes due to the strange rivalries he unwittingly formed with Ted and Barney. For those looking to see the couple in other roles, they also shared the screen in Killam’s 2017 film Killing Gunther and the third season of American Crime Story.

1/8 Alyson Hannigan’s Former Employer, Bob Saget

In one of his most important roles besides Danny Tanner in Full house, Bob Saget was the voice of Future Ted, responsible for guiding the audience through the narrative. While he’s not a guest star, Saget’s off-screen role makes his connection to one of the leads all the more intriguing.

Alyson Hannigan used to babysit Saget’s children when she was a teenager, between the ages of 15 and 17. So her daughter Aubrey would be 8-10 years old and Lara would be a toddler. When Saget passed away in January 2022, Hannigan shared a beautiful moment from that experience that showed what a great father he was. Saget will always be a critical part of How I met your motherand her connection to Hannigan shows how well connected all of the HIMYM cast members were.