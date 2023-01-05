8 movies with Florence Pugh in the cast

On Florence Pugh’s birthday, HFTV lists 8 productions available on streaming with the British actress in the cast

One of today’s most successful actresses, Florence Pugh turns 27 this Tuesday (3). Known for her roles in Little Women (2019) and Don’t Worry, Baby (2022), the last year has been hectic in the career of the star — and promises to continue like this. After all, the British actress is confirmed in the cast of Dune 2, Oppenheimer and A Good Personfilms that will be released in 2023.

For everyone who wants to know more about the actress’s work — and to celebrate the star’s birthday — HFTV lists 8 movies available on streaming with Florence Pugh in the cast. Check out:

DON’T WORRY, BABY (2022)

Synopsis: A 1950s housewife (Florence Pugh) who lives with her husband (Harry Styles) in an experimental community suspects her glamorous company is hiding disturbing secrets.

where to watch: HBO Max (or Prime Video to rent)

THE MIRACLE (2022)

Synopsis: In 1862, an English nurse haunted by her past goes to a remote Irish village to investigate a young woman’s supposedly miraculous fast.

where to watch: Netflix

BLACK WIDOW (2021)

Synopsis: Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darkest side of her history when a dangerous conspiracy linked to her past emerges. Pursued by a relentless force willing to do anything to destroy her, Natasha must now deal with her past as a spy and the relationships she left behind long before becoming an Avenger.

where to watch: disney+

MIDSOMMAR – EVIL DOESN’T WAIT FOR THE NIGHT (2019)

Synopsis: After a family tragedy, a young American couple join some friends at a summer festival in a remote Swedish village. What begins as a carefree summer holiday turns sinister as the islanders invite visitors to join in the festivities that become increasingly unnerving and viscerally disturbing.

where to watch: Telecine (or Prime Video to rent)

LOVELY WOMEN (2019)

Synopsis: Sisters Jo (Saoirse Ronan), Beth (Eliza Scanlen), Meg (Emma Watson) and Amy (Florence Pugh) mature at the turn of adolescence into adulthood as the United States goes through the Civil War. With completely different personalities, they face the challenges of growing up united by the love they have for each other.

where to watch: Prime Video

FIGHTING FOR THE FAMILY (2019)

Synopsis: Former wrestler Ricky and his wife Julia make their living performing with their children Saraya and Zak. When the brothers get the chance to audition for WWE, they learn that becoming a WWE superstar takes more than they ever imagined.

where to watch: Prime Video (premium subscription)

LEGITIMATE KING (2018)

Synopsis: In 14th-century Scotland, Robert the Bruce claims the throne and leads a violent revolt for independence against English rule.

where to watch: Netflix

THE CURSE OF THE FORGOTTEN (2018)

Synopsis: Two brothers pose as ghost hunters to earn easy money. When they get work at a haunted orphanage, things get out of hand and they are disturbed by supernatural apparitions.