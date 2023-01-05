9 best sex scenes of 2022: House of the Dragon and controversial Netflix movie are on the list – Movie News

See which were the most memorable steamy scenes on television and film in 2022.

Throughout the history of cinema and television, there have been several hot scenes that have marked the public’s memory, either because of the shock or the emotion of the moment. In 2022, it was no different: many of the main productions that stood out the most had mega spicy moments – and we’ve listed the top ten. Check out!

House of the Dragon: Rhaenyra and Daemon in the Brothel

The scene between Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and her uncle Daemon (Matt Smith) in a brothel in the first season of House of the Dragon was, of course, morally questionable, but it’s one of the big moments that reveal the weight of the relationship between the two characters. . The moment has nothing to do, really, with eroticism, but with a feeling of authenticity, which also brings a monologue from Daemon about desire.

House of the Dragon: Rhaenyra and Ser Cole

Right after the scene with Daemon, Rhaenyra stars in another remarkable moment, when she summons her bodyguard, Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) to her room, where the two stay together. The sex scene between the princess and the knight differs from most others in the Game of Thrones universe, which focus on the lust of both parties involved.

Blonde: Merilyn, Cass and Eddy

Netflix’s Blonde enacts many of the sufferings Marilyn Monroe (Ana de Armas) was subjected to during her brief life. One of the few moments of release shows the star in an intimate moment with two close people, Charles “Cass” Chaplin Jr. (Xavier Samuel) and Edward “Eddy” G. Robinson Jr. (Evan Williams).

The White Lotus (Season 2): Harper and Ethan

The entire second season of the hit series The White Lotus is full of steamy moments. However, two characters always avoided each other: Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and her husband Ethan (Will Sharpe), full of tension due to mistrust, find themselves in an energetic scene, which discharges the conflicted feeling between them.

Bridgerton: Kate and Anthony

While Bridgerton’s first season was full of erotic scenes, the second put the brakes on in that regard, but delivered a great moment when Kate (Simone Ashley) and Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) finally consummate their will.

365 Days – Today: Laura and Massimo

One of Netflix’s most successful adult franchises, 365 Days has a long list of hot scenes from its leads, but the golf sequence of Massimo (Michele Morrone) and Laura (Anna Maria Sieklucka) is a highlight in the second film in the series. .

Lady Chatterley’s Lover: Outdoors

The scandalous affair of a married noblewoman (Emma Corrin) and a game warden (Jack O’Connell) finds its best expression in an intense outdoor love scene, which well symbolizes the intensity of their relationship without neglecting their viewpoints.

Euphoria: Nate and Cassie

The well-crafted perspective on love, sex and toxic relationships is a high point of Euphoria, which showed this power in a scene where Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate (Jacob Elordi) are almost caught cheating on Maddy (Alexa Demie).

Crimes of the Future: “Surgical” Sex

The production of the legendary director David Cronenberg brought the most unusual erotic scenes of the year 2022. They are not exactly sexual sequences, but the surgical operations of Caprice (Léa Seydoux) and Saul (Viggo Mortensen) are equated to an artistic form of the sexual act in dialogue and acting.

More Than Friends: The funniest sex scene of the year

The romantic comedy about the relationship between LGBTQ+ activist Bobby (Billy Eichner) and athlete Aaron (Luke MacFarlane) has a sex scene full of humor and personality, in which both want to outdo each other in terms of dominant masculinity.