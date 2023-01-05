‘A Beautiful Woman’ and ‘O Guarda Costas’ become a musical in SP – 01/04/2023 – Teatro

São Paulo’s theater agenda for the year 2023 is already full. The main stages of the city receive shows that tell the lives of stars, bring reflection and laughter to the public.

Among musicals, the trend is shows based on classic films. “O Guarda-Costas” and “Uma Linda Mulher”, which were successful in the 1990s, get Brazilian versions for the theater.

Check out what’s new in theater and 2023:

Parts

The show “Fricções”, with Vera Holtz, lands in São Paulo, at Teatro Faap, after being successful in Rio de Janeiro. Based on the best seller “Sapiens”, by Yuval Noah Harari, the text and direction are by Rodrigo Portella.

The story of Dercy Gonçalves will also be told on stage in 2023 in the show “Nasci para Ser Dercy”, with Grace Gianoukas, at Teatro Itália Bandeirantes. The play narrates the life of the comedian from a casting test made by an actress who confuses her story with that of the lady of the Brazilian theater. The text and direction are by Kiko Rieser.

“Gargalhada Selvagem”, a popular comedy by the American Christopher Durang, also hits the stage. Alexandra Richter and Rodrigo Fagundes bring the characters to life, under the direction of Guilherme Weber, at Teatro Porto Seguro.

“Fricções” – Teatro Faap – r. Alagoas, 903, Higienópolis, central region. Premieres on 1/19. From BRL 50 at Teatrofaap.showare.com.br

“I was born to be Dercy” -Teatro Itália Bandeirantes – Av. Ipiranga, 344, República, central region. Premiere on 1/13. BRL 50 at sympla.com.br

“Wild Laughter” -Teatro Porto Seguro – Al. Barão de Piracicaba, 740, Campos Elíseos, central region. Premieres in 1/4. Teatroportoseguro.com.br

To enjoy SP Receive in your email a guide with the cultural program of the capital of São Paulo; open to non-subscribers.

Musicals

The year is full of songs based on great movie classics. In addition to the return of “Wicked”, at Teatro Santander, there will be the premiere of “O Guarda-Costatas – The Musical”, inspired by the homonymous film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, at Teatro Claro.

Another great success on the big screen, “Uma Linda Mulher”, with Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, also receives a musical version for the stages of Teatro Santander. In the wave of novels, the first half will have “Bonnie and Clyde – The Musical”, based on the classic film starring Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty. The Brazilian version of the musical will star Beto Sargentelli and Eline Porto under the direction of João Fonseca at 033 Rooftop at Teatro Santander.

“Túnel do Amor – O Musical” adapts the novel “A Moreninha” to the city of Santos and will be presented at Teatro Liberdade. In the second half of the year, the musicals “Bob Esponja” and “Beetlejuice”, a Broadway success based on the film by Tim Burton, with Kiara Sasso and Alexandre Nero in the cast.

“The Bodyguard – The Musical” – Teatro Claro SP – R. Olímpicos, 360, Vila Olímpia, south region. Premiere in 3/16. Pre-order at sympla.com.br

Santander Theater – Av. Pres. Juscelino Kubitschek, 2041, Itaim Bibi, south region. “Wicked” on 9/3 from R$50 at sympla.com, “A Beautiful Woman” in August

“Tunnel of Love – The Musical” – Teatro Liberdade – R. São Joaquim, 129 – Liberdade, central region. Premiere on 4/2. From R$ 80 at sympla.com.br