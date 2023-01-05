“A Son”: Starring Hugh Jackman, the film has first images released

While we wait for the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in “Deadpool 3”the Australian actor will show more of his dramatic side in the film “A son”by renowned writer and director Florian Zellerwhich had its first images released.

Read more:

“A son” follows the family drama of Peter (Hugh Jackman), who has his life turned upside down in an attempt to connect with his son, a depressed teenager, and is an adaptation of the play by Zeller and Christopher Hampton.

In addition to Jackman, the film features a cast of major Hollywood stars: Laura Dern, Anthony Hopkins and Vanessa Kirby.

“Um Filho” hits Brazilian theaters on February 2nd.

See the first pictures:

Synopsis

In “One Son”, years after his parents’ divorce, Nicholas (Zen McGranth) feels he can no longer live with his mother, Kate (Laura Dern), and moves in with his father, his new partner Beth (Vanessa Kirby). and the couple’s baby. As he juggles work, a baby and a dream job offer, Peter struggles to take care of Nicholas the way he wishes his own father, played by Anthony Hopkins, had taken care of him. As he looks to the past to correct his mistakes, he will face challenges in connecting with his son.

“Deadpool 3”: Hugh Jackman confirms that Wolverine will be even more “angry”

Hugh Jackman promised that Wolverine will be even more furious and irritated in “Deadpool 3”. “There is no choice. He’s definitely more angrier, more moody and he’s going to take a lot of free shots at Ryan Reynolds I must say.” said the actor in an interview with the Associated Press.

“Deadpool 3” has its debut scheduled for September 6, 2024, already in Phase 6 of the MCU, the last stage of the “Multiverse Saga”.