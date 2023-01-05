Actress Ashley Benson, Cara Delevingne’s ex, focuses the spotlight on the red carpet for her neckline in a white pantsuit with nothing underneath – Monet

+



Actress Ashley Benson at the launch event for The Loneliest Boy in the World (2022) (Photo: Getty Images)

Actress Ashley Benson focused the spotlight during her stint on the red carpet of ‘The Loneliest Boy in the World’ (2022). The 32-year-old celebrity attended the event in a white pantsuit, with nothing underneath, drawing attention to her bust.

Directed by filmmaker Martin Owen, ‘The Loneliest Boy in the World’ still has Max Harwood, Ben Miller and Susan Wokoma in its cast. The work is a fantasy with a boy dealing with his youthful dramas in the midst of zombies and issues related to death.

Actress Ashley Benson at the launch event for The Loneliest Boy in the World (2022) (Photo: Getty Images)

On the event’s red carpet, Benson posed smiling for photographers who covered the production’s premiere.

Actress and model Cara Delevingne and actress Ashley Benson in a 2019 photo, when the two were still dating (Photo: Instagram)

Protagonist of the series ‘Pretty Little Liars’ between 2010 and 2017, Benson was in a relationship with English model Cara Delevingne between 2018 and 2020. Then she started dating rapper G-Eazy, in a romance marked by several comings and goings .

Cara Delevingne, G-Eazy and Ashley Benson (Photo: Instagram)

Benson recently worked on the filming of ‘American Metal’, a production scheduled for release in 2023. The film also has actors John Travolta and Stephen Dorff in its cast. Watch the trailer for ‘The Loneliest Boy in the World’ below: