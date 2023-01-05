After White Noise, 5 Noah Baumbach Movies You NEED to Watch

Noah Baumbach is an American filmmaker known for his involvement with the New York film movement Mumblecore, a sub-genre of alternative cinema, which seems to be present in many of his films.

Mumblecore is characterized by naturalistic acting, mostly improvised dialogue, very low-cost production, emphasis on dialogue over plot, and mostly focused on personal relationships.

The filmmaker’s most recent project is white noise, from 2022, based on the book White Noise, by Don DeLillo. The film reflects on the fear of death in modern society and its obsession with medical care, using various cinematographic allegories.

Although, white noise it is neither the only nor the director’s most famous film. To date, Baumbach collects 12 feature films in his career, generally aimed at the genre of comedy and drama. And the list below highlights the top 5 of the filmmaker’s career.

Strong casts and successful films: Noah Baumbach’s top 5

The evolution of the filmmaker in his career is notable, but it is also interesting to see how well he manages to develop films regardless of whether he is working with starred or anonymous names. Among the stars, Baumbach led names like Ben Stiller, Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson.

Bernard and Joan are divorced and their children Walt, 16, and Frank, 12, have to face the painful and confusing situations that come with a separation. Family tensions escalate as Joan’s writing career takes off and outruns her professor ex-husband’s failed ambitions.

While We’re Young (2014)

Starring Ben Stiller and Naomi Watts, Josh and Cornelia are a forty-year-old couple who decide to spend more time with a younger couple. Despite his youth and taste for cinema fueling this new bond, suspicions about the boy’s honesty begin to weigh.

Tracy is a lonely student starting college in New York. Her routine falls short of the exciting experience or glamorous lifestyle she had envisioned. She is rescued from her deception by the crazy plans of Brooke, an adventurer who is about to become her half-sister.

The Meyerowitzes: A Family Doesn’t Choose (2017)

The sons of sculptor Harold Meyerowitz gather in New York to prepare a retrospective of their father’s work, which results in several situations that expose past traumas.

Marriage Story (2019)

The plot narrates the marital complications of Charlie, a rising theater director, and Nicole, a promising actress who left her career second to take care of her husband and their son, Henry. With divorce imminent, the two must find a way to survive the painful process.