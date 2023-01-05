Afternoon session shows ‘Trolls’ this Monday

This Monday, September 5th, the Afternoon Session, aired by Rede Globo, broadcasts the animation “Trolls”, for the joy of the children.

Read+: Jessica Biel wins ‘silly hand’ from Justin Timberlake on beach day

In the feature, Trunk (Justin Timberlake/Hugo Bonemer) goes on a journey of discoveries and adventures alongside Poppy (Anna Kendrick/julie), leader of the Trolls.

Initially enemies, as the challenges are overcome they discover that deep down they match more than they imagine.

DATASHEET

Launch: 2016

Genre: Animation

Direction: Walt Dohrn, Mike Mitchell (V)

Script: Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger

Cast: Jullie, Anna Kendrick, Hugo Bonemer

Original title: trolls

follow The Fox at the Google News and receive alerts about the main news about celebrities, soap operas, series, entertainment and more!