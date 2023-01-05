Afternoon session shows ‘Trolls’ this Monday

Admin 8 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 6 Views

This Monday, September 5th, the Afternoon Session, aired by Rede Globo, broadcasts the animation “Trolls”, for the joy of the children.

Read+: Jessica Biel wins ‘silly hand’ from Justin Timberlake on beach day

In the feature, Trunk (Justin Timberlake/Hugo Bonemer) goes on a journey of discoveries and adventures alongside Poppy (Anna Kendrick/julie), leader of the Trolls.

Initially enemies, as the challenges are overcome they discover that deep down they match more than they imagine.

DATASHEET

Launch: 2016
Genre: Animation
Direction: Walt Dohrn, Mike Mitchell (V)
Script: Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger
Cast: Jullie, Anna Kendrick, Hugo Bonemer
Original title: trolls

follow The Fox at the Google News and receive alerts about the main news about celebrities, soap operas, series, entertainment and more!

Giovanna Prisco

Graduated in journalism from Faculdade Cásper Líbero, she joined OFuxico in 2018. Passionate about the world of celebrities and entertainment, Giovanna specializes in covering subjects related to British royalty and the international universe of celebrities.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Film with almost 100% approval with Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman is on Netflix and will move you

The Supreme Voice of the Blues was the last completed film of Chadwick Bosemanand was …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

©2023 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved