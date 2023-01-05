Ahsoka will show Stormtroopers with visuals inspired by Japanese culture, says website

Set after the defeat of the Empire, Ahsoka will bring an interesting aesthetic novelty to the Star Wars franchise, according to the website.

According to Making Star Warsthe Stormtroopers will have a new look in the series, being inspired by the Japanese art of the kintsugiwhich consists of fixing broken things with molten gold.

So, if the site is right, we’ll see Stormtroopers in their traditional white armor, now full of gold details where they used to have cracks.

Ahsoka premieres sometime in 2023 on disney+ and must take place five years after the events of Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi‎‎with the protagonist in search of Grand Admiral Thrawn while trying to locate the missing Ezra Bridger.

‎Rosario Dawson (DMZ, Daredevil) will return as Ahsoka Tano, and Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader is expected to appear.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Birds of Prey, 10 Cloverfield Street), ray stevenson (Punisher: Warzone) and Ivanna Sakhno (Let It Snow) are also confirmed in the cast of the series.

Recently, Eman Esfandi confirmed in the coveted role of Ezra Bridger in live action.

For those unfamiliar, the introduction of ezra happened in Star Wars Rebels, where Taylor Gray lent his voice to the character. In recent months, it has been speculated that Mena Massoud (Aladdin) had been cast in the role, but ended up being passed over.